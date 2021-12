Josh Bailey rejoined the Islanders on Friday, participating in the morning skate after remaining in COVID-19 protocol and being quarantined in Florida for more than a week. He was not in Friday night’s lineup against the Penguins at UBS Arena, but coach Barry Trotz said he hopes Bailey can play against the Rangers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The longest-tenured Islander has missed five games since testing positive on Nov. 16, including the first four games at the team’s new home.

