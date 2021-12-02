Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Now, I'm not advocating against calling Nate Oats or Eric Musselman's agents, but there are a number of things that I like about Enfield, and I think he should be interested in the job. He's managed to build USC up from a horrible position (the two years before him, it was 6-26 and 7-10 before Kevin O'Neill was fired mid-season), recruiting amazingly well to a football-first school, with the 7th ranked class in 2019, which included current Atlanta Hawk (#6 pick) Onyeka Okongwu, and 5 star Isaiah Mobley, and in 2020 he got Isaiah's brother, Evan, who's now with the Cleveland Cavaliers (#3 pick). His team this year (without either of his NBA bigs) is currently 9-0, ranked 15th or 16th, depending on the poll. He built the Trojans into an NCAA team after two years (which were still better than the years that came before him), and they've only missed the postseason once since then. Last year, his team made the Elite Eight. Next year, he has a 5 star and a 4 star signed for USC. The man can recruit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO