Cancer

Targeting the Brain’s Immune Cells May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

By Featured Genetics Neurology Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: A drug currently being tested in cancer clinical trials appears to prevent dysfunction in an immune cell signaling pathway associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Blocking the pathway could prevent Alzheimer’s from developing and slow the progression of symptoms for those who already have the disease. Source: Weill Cornell University....

neurosciencenews.com

MedicalXpress

New framework for analyzing Alzheimer's disease identifies not one form, but three

According to the commonly accepted model, Alzheimer's disease is characterized by an ineluctable sequence, from the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain to dementia resulting from neurodegeneration. While this deterministic sequence is sometimes true, it does not seem to be the case for all patients. Moreover, the disappointing results of recently marketed drugs have highlighted the need to reconsider this disease, which affects nearly 10 million people in Europe. A European consortium of physicians and scientists, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), in Switzerland, which also includes INSERM in France, has analyzed the data presented in nearly 200 previously published studies. Far from being a monolithic disease where the same causes produce the same effects, this analysis proposes a categorisation of patients into three groups, each with its own dynamics. In addition, the research team calls for an increased effort to screen people at risk, in order to implement preventive measures as early as possible. This work, to be read in the journal Nature Reviews Neuroscience, proposes a profound paradigm shift in the way Alzheimer's disease is understood.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

The hunt for a simple blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease

Even in the prime of our lives, while still healthy and clever, our brains may be secretly developing the deadly plaques and tangles of Alzheimer's disease. The first sign of trouble is memory loss—and, by then, damage is done. But innovative new blood tests can now detect these hidden signs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newsbug.info

Biogen Alzheimer’s drug shows brain swelling in 35% of patients

Biogen Inc.’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm produced brain swelling in 35% of patients who took the approved dose, although most didn’t experience symptoms, company researchers said in a study. The study in JAMA Neurology found that 362 of 1,029 patients who received the approved dose of the drug experienced the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Drug designed for Alzheimer's disease may hold promise for treating glioblastoma

New Cleveland Clinic research has found that drugs originally designed to help treat Alzheimer's disease may hold promise for glioblastoma, the most common and lethal type of primary brain tumor. The findings were published in Nature Cancer. A class of drugs called BACE1 inhibitors were once among the most anticipated...
CANCER
cornell.edu

Novel Immune Cell Population May Trigger Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis and other Brain Disorders

A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
CANCER
Neuroscience News

Exercise May Reduce Brain Inflammation, Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s

Summary: Physical activity appears to reduce microglial activation and improve cognition in the aging human brain, researchers report. Physical activity is very important for a number of reasons – including that it helps to protect the structure and function of our brain as we age. This may be key in reducing the risk of developing certain neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Resources for Alzheimer's Disease

It’s one thing to forget where you parked your car, and another thing to forget the steps on how to drive home! Dr. Kore Liow of Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience and LJ Duenas of the Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter are on the studio, sharing what resources are available locally and why early diagnosis is the key.
HEALTH
WDAM-TV

New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. This disease robs you of your memory, thinking, and time. With more than six million Americans living with this disease, and 57,000 people in Mississippi suffering from this type of dementia, WDAM wanted to help. We sat down with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Medscape News

More Evidence to Focus on Tau in Alzheimer's Disease

A comprehensive reference map of metabolic brain changes in Alzheimer's disease (AD) provides strong evidence of alterations in bioenergetic pathways, cholesterol metabolism, neuroinflammation, osmoregulation, and other pathways, results of a large, multicenter trial reveal. Why This Matters. AD is the most common cause of dementia, and prevalence rates are projected...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
universityofcalifornia.edu

Scientists discover potential cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Prevailing theories posit plaques in the brain cause Alzheimer’s disease. New UC Riverside research instead points to cells’ slowing ability to clean themselves as the likely cause of unhealthy brain buildup. Along with signs of dementia, doctors make a definitive Alzheimer’s diagnosis if they find a combination of two things...
BERKELEY, CA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Health Watch: Mayo Clinic family risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. Many people who have relatives with this disease worry that it may run in the family. If your family member has Alzheimer’s disease, does that mean you’ll get it too?. “There’s a...
FAIRBANKS, AK
World Economic Forum

This is how exercise can help to protect us from Alzheimer’s disease

According to a recent study's findings, physical activity alters the activity of the brain’s immune cells, which lowers inflammation in the brain. The study revealed that there is a link between physical activity, reduced microglial activation and better cognitive function in the human brain. Being active throughout our lives is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click10.com

New center focuses on Alzheimer’s prevention

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A newly launched brain health center at Florida Atlantic University is focusing on early intervention and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, Director of the center at FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine said Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases start...
BOCA RATON, FL

