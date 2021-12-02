A world ablaze: Top images captured by AP photographers in 2021

Welcome to Favorite Follow, a series highlighting NYLON's favorite creators and the stories behind some of their most memorable content. With the rise of influencer culture, there’s a lot of pressure to overshare on social media. Whether that’s posting daily selfies or photo dumps of your recent whereabouts, there’s almost an obligation to reveal every part of yourself for the sake of “online authenticity,” even if that means exposing yourself to millions of people. But for Corrina Day, she’s doing so in a different way and it’s through her work. Since getting her start in photography with a beginner’s film course at Pace University, the cinema major soon transformed into a full-time freelance photographer and creative director, with her work being featured in campaigns for 10011 Magazine, fashion label Saint Sintra, and, most recently, cult-eyewear brand Lexxola’s “Global City Tour” launch.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 DAYS AGO