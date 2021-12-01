ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

See how heroin user tests drug for the presence of Fentanyl

vtcng.com
 6 days ago

It's a little strip of paper...

www.vtcng.com

creators.com

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Make Epidemic Deadliest Ever

Announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported by NBC News (among a multitude of other news outlets), America's drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation's history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In a 12-month period alone that ended in April, the number of overdose deaths in this country rose 29%, from 78,056 to 100,306. According to the CDC data, opioids, mostly the synthetic variety and including fentanyl, is attributed to more than 75% of the lives lost.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WATE

How dangerous is fentanyl?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How dangerous is fentanyl? To answer this question, Jason Goodman, the director of Recovery Support Services at Metro Drug Coalition, shares more about the drug. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is like morphine but is 50-to-100 times more powerful in regulated prescription form. The strength...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Person
Sanjay Gupta
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

The war on drugs didn’t work. But Biden is doubling down on it with fentanyl.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revealed provisional data showing that more than 100,000 people died of overdoses in the 12 months that ended in April, President Joe Biden promised to take action, saying, “We cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country.” However, not all action is good action — and one of the steps the administration is taking threatens to deepen the problem.
POTUS
#Heroin#Fentanyl#Cnn
CBS Miami

Two Lots Of COVID Drug Remdesivir Part Of Safety Recall For Glass Particle Contamination

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gilead, the maker of remdesivir, the first antiviral approved to treat COVID-19, is announcing a safety recall. In a statement, the company reports that two lots of its COVID-19 drug remdesivir may be contaminated with glass particles. While there have been no adverse events reported, in theory, the particles could block blood vessels causing stroke and even death. Gilead is notifying distributors and customers about the problem. The infused anti-viral treatment can only be administered in a controlled health care setting like a hospital. Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury and was approved by the FDA for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 years and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Large Study Links Cannabis Use to Sleep Disruption, Especially Among Heavy Users

Getting roughly eight hours of sleep is crucial for most of us to avoid feeling like a zombie at work the next day. While some people use caffeine to keep alert during the day, others have turned to cannabis as a sleep aid. Now, a large-scale study on the effects of cannabis on sleep duration and quality has called into question the drug's reputation as a beneficial pre-slumber choice.  Data on cannabis use and sleep duration for 21,729 adults were obtained from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a cross-sectional survey designed by the National Center for Health Statistics...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
whtc.com

MDHHS warns marijuana users of possible issue with fentanyl-laced product

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a warning about the possibility of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the state. No confirmed cases have been reported yet, but the department has reported that eight suspected cases have been reported in the last six months.
LANSING, MI
CBS DFW

‘I Just Couldn’t Sit Down And Do Nothing About It’ Says Retired ICE Agent Who Pushed For New Law After He And Partner Were Ambushed By Drug Cartel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...
FORT WORTH, TX

