ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

A world ablaze: Top images captured by AP photographers in 2021

By Associated Press
Muscatine Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Some say the world will end in fire,”...

muscatinejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Comet, Aurora, and Milky Way in Epic Panorama

There I was, standing under the colorful dancing sky, watching Comet Neowise traverse the horizon right before my eyes. I was witnessing an astronomical event that only happens every 6,800 years. To this day, I still pinch myself: that day in Alberta’s Canadian Rockies felt like a dream. And it was without a doubt the best night of my life.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Photographer captures astonishing picture of the Sun using 150,000 individual shots

An astrophotographer has taken an astonishingly detailed photo of the Sun using 150,000 images of the flaming ball of gas.Andrew McCarthy layered hundreds of thousands of images “with extreme magnificent [sic] using a modified telescope”.The full image has a resolution of 300 megapixels, 30 times greater than the resolution of most photos taken with standard smartphones.Despite being captured at such a high resolution, the photo is not entirely accurate. The dark spots on the Sun are high intensity areas and in reality are bright white - however, the photographic process itself inverts the colours, making them appear black.McCarthy used a...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Rock Hill Herald

Columbia photographer makes it into TIME’s top photographs of 2021

A Columbia-based photojournalist took one of the most striking photos of the year, according to TIME Magazine. A photo by Sean Rayford made it into TIME’s Top 100 Photos of 2021. The photo depicts a person visiting the Waynesboro, Ga., grave of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who in February...
COLUMBIA, SC
mymodernmet.com

Street Photographer Captures the Magical Moments That Happen When We’re Not Looking

Photography rewards those who keep their eyes open. If someone is dedicated to observing the everyday world at large, chances are that they'll serendipitously discover the compelling—and quirky—moments of life. Such is the case in the work of photographer Eric Kogan. With a keen sense of observation and timing, he captures astounding shots of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
NYLON

Meet Corrina Day, The Film Photographer Behind Your Favorite Images

Welcome to Favorite Follow, a series highlighting NYLON's favorite creators and the stories behind some of their most memorable content. With the rise of influencer culture, there’s a lot of pressure to overshare on social media. Whether that’s posting daily selfies or photo dumps of your recent whereabouts, there’s almost an obligation to reveal every part of yourself for the sake of “online authenticity,” even if that means exposing yourself to millions of people. But for Corrina Day, she’s doing so in a different way and it’s through her work. Since getting her start in photography with a beginner’s film course at Pace University, the cinema major soon transformed into a full-time freelance photographer and creative director, with her work being featured in campaigns for 10011 Magazine, fashion label Saint Sintra, and, most recently, cult-eyewear brand Lexxola’s “Global City Tour” launch.
PHOTOGRAPHY
audacy.com

Photographer captures Great White Shark recreating ‘Jaws’ poster

Animal photos are what the internet is all about, but usually they are either hilarious, adorable or both. However, when those photos involve sharks, usually they are more about fear. Photos of a massive great white shark went viral recently, as it appears to perfectly recreate the ‘Jaws’ movie poster.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
The Independent

Loki: Who was DB Cooper, the plane hijacker referenced in new Marvel show?

*Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for the first episode of Loki.*Those who have watched the first episode of Marvel’s Loki may have picked up on a scene in which the God of Mischief is seen, in a flashback, hijacking a plane under the name DB Cooper.“Brother, Heimdall, you better be ready,” he says in reference to his sibling Thor and the guard of Asgard's Bifrost Bridge before jumping off the plane with a parachute and a bag of cash.“I can’t believe you were DB Cooper,” Owen Wilson’s character Mobius raves to Loki in the present day. Loki tells...
TV SERIES
Oxygen

Cause of Death Released For Alleged Cult Leader Found Mummified, Without Eyes And Wrapped In Christmas Lights

Months after an alleged cult leader was found mummified and covered in sparkles inside a rural Colorado home, an autopsy has determined her cause of death. Lia “Amy” Carlson — known by her followers as “Mother God” — died as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and colloidal silver consumption, according to an El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report obtained by the Daily Beast. Colloidal silver is a metal that has been promoted on the Internet and in some social circles as both a dietary and healing supplement; however, health officials warn it is dangerous and ineffective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

National Gallery of Art to Return Benin Bronze, Artist Sells Her Eggs as NFT, and More: Morning Links from December 6, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER MUSEUM RETURNS ITS BENIN BRONZE. The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. is the latest institution with plans to send back a work from a cache of pieces looted from the Kingdom of Benin by British soldiers in 1897. Per the Art Newspaper, the work in question, a sculpture of a cockerel, is the only Benin Bronze  that the museum owns. The National Gallery said it was “eager” to begin working with Nigeria on the repatriation. It’s the latest museum to make such a plan in recent months, after the Metropolitan Museum of...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WTOP

A world ablaze, captured by AP photographers in 2021

“Some say the world will end in fire,” wrote the poet Robert Frost — and for much of 2021, Associated Press photographers captured scenes of a world ablaze, amid rumblings of ruin. In New Delhi, a man sprints amid the funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims — too many fires, too...
PHOTOGRAPHY
newsitem.com

A world ablaze, captured by AP photographers in 2021

“Some say the world will end in fire,” wrote the poet Robert Frost — and for much of 2021, Associated Press photographers captured scenes of a world ablaze, amid rumblings of ruin. In New Delhi, a man sprints amid the funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims — too many fires, too...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Miami Herald

A world ablaze, captured by AP photographers in 2021

“Some say the world will end in fire,” wrote the poet Robert Frost -- and for much of 2021, Associated Press photographers captured scenes of a world ablaze, amid rumblings of ruin. In New Delhi, a man sprints amid the funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims -- too many fires, too...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy