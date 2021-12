A Columbia University graduate student has died after being stabbed near the school's New York City campus on Thursday on his way home from soccer practice. Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the abdomen just before 11 p.m. local time Thursday near West 123 St. and Amsterdam Ave., at the north end of Morningside Park, according to a statement from the New York Police Department obtained by PEOPLE. Giri was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO