Georgia State

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

By The Associated Press
Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago

Dalton Daily Citizen. November 30, 2021. Editorial: With emergence of omicron COVID variant, follow CDC’s guidance and get booster shot. There is plenty we don’t know yet know about the omicron COVID-19 variant, as news of its discovery broke while many of us were enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday. The...

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Valdosta Daily Times

SGMC stabilizes patient count

VALDOSTA – It doesn’t feel right to say “things are going good” at South Georgia Medical Center in the middle of a pandemic but a hospital representative said that's the current status. As 2021 nears its end, SGMC claims its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has stabilized between eight to...
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Where Did The Omicron COVID Variant Come From?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Valdosta Daily Times

EDITORIAL: Watch out for that tree

What says Christmas time more than a fresh cut tree?. Getting that evergreen home, however, can lead to problems. According to a AAA auto club survey, an estimated 20 million Americans who purchase a real Christmas tree do not properly secure it to their vehicle, risking serious vehicle damage, dangerous road debris and in some cases even being pulled over by the police because the driver’s view is obstructed.
Valdosta Daily Times

Watch: No Extra Resources for Children Orphaned by Covid

The number of U.S. deaths from covid-19 has surpassed 778,000. Left behind are tens of thousands of children — some orphaned — after their parents or a grandparent who cared for them died. In this report, co-produced with PBS NewsHour, KHN correspondent Sarah Varney looks at the risks these grieving children face to their well-being, both in the short and long term. No concerted government effort exists to help the estimated 140,000 children who have lost a parent — or even to identify them.
Valdosta Daily Times

Georgia leading nation in Black female lawmakers

Sen. Kim Jackson, a Democratic state senator from Stone Mountain, knew that as a Black woman, she’d face challenges campaigning for public office. Turning to her trusted friend and mentor, she consulted with long-time Georgia Democratic lawmaker Mary Margaret Oliver for advice. “When I was thinking about running for office,...
Valdosta Daily Times

AJC: Perdue to run for governor

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Sunday former U.S. Sen. David Perdue plans to challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next year, citing multiple people with knowledge of his decision, setting up a divisive contest between two of the state’s leading GOP figures ahead of a likely general election matchup with Stacey Abrams.
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
