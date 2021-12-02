North Fork Works

2008 three-CD set, a selection of songs that tell the story of the golden era of Southern Soul 1961-77 with full notes and lavish illustrations in a 72-page full-color book, in a deluxe slipcase containing a jewel case- sized hardcover book. Take Me to the River chronicles the story of Southern Soul, from its advent in 1961 to its apex in the early 1970s. Its track listing was carefully chosen to reflect and demonstrate every facet of the genre, and to appeal to both long-time collectors and those who we hope will enjoy it deeply enough to delve further into the genre’s breadth of repertoire. The track listing embraces everything from million selling, international hits to 45s that barely sold enough to cover their pressing costs. Quality is the common link for the inclusion of all the tracks. 75 tracks. Ace.

