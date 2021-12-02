ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork Works

wpkn.org
 11 days ago

Because I live on the North Fork of the east end of Long Island and because I wanted...

archives.wpkn.org

northforker.com

A North Fork holiday gift from Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks

Gene Casey, the rock and rolling singer/songwriter with the low voice and big sound, has been a frequent “best of” recipient, including northforker’s Best Band/Performer of the North Fork 2021. An evergreen act, his Rockabilly Christmas show at the Suffolk Theater (this year on Dec. 10) has become a holiday...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Poinsettia Season at Van Bourgondien

The greenhouses at CJ Van Bourgondien in Peconic are full of poinsettias, which will be distributed to retailers across Long Island for the holiday season. (Credit: Tara Smith) Apart from the fir tree, is there any plant more symbolic of the holiday season than poinsettias?. From bright red to pink...
PECONIC, NY
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: Discover a Mediterranean party space in Greenport

The newly renovated party room at the Olive Branch cafe in Greenport. (David Benthal photos) As tiny as Greenport Village is, there’s still always something new to discover. Walking along Front Street, you’ve likely seen the dazzling display of parasols that invites you in to try the Olive Branch cafe. Located directly across from Mitchell Park, it’s hard to miss this Mediterranean gem with a menu of kebabs, a savory branzino dish and more Turkish delights.
GREENPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Vineyards#East End#North Fork Works#Wpkn 89 5 Fm Bridgeport#The North Fork
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm

You can cut your own tree or search for a precut option at Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck. (Credit: Tara Smith) One of my favorite Christmas traditions is the hunt for the perfect live tree. There’s something magical about the moment you find the one and what’s better than...
MATTITUCK, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: 1800s Victorian Cottage Charmer

Arriving at this Greenport Victorian, lovingly known as “Favorite Place,” is like stepping back in time in the most elegant of ways. This home, which was constructed in the mid-nineteenth century by David Gelston Floyd, has been shaped by two of the most prominent North Fork families – the Youngs and the Floyds.
danspapers.com

Support CAST at the North Fork Festival of Trees Holiday Auction

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation (CAST), formerly known as Community Action Southold Town, is presenting the second Annual North Fork Festival of Trees at Treiber Farms in Peconic (38320 County Road 48) this weekend, December 4–5 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
PECONIC, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Elko Daily Free Press

70 attend moonlight hike at South Fork

SOUTH FORK — Hikers recently enjoyed a great moonlight hike at South Fork. On Nov. 20, 70 hikers gathered at the South Fork State Recreation Area’s Meadows trailhead to hike under a full moon. This event was sponsored by the Nevada Outdoor School and Friends of the Ruby Mountains. As...
HOBBIES
North Country Public Radio

North Country at Work: keeping stained glass magic alive in Gloversville

Amy FeiereiselNorth Country at Work: keeping stained glass magic alive in Gloversville. 71 year old Don Dwyer has loved stained glass since he was a small child. The house he grew up in had stained glass windows, and he remembers "every morning I'd run down the stairs and there were these beautiful colors, and the sun threw it on the floors and the walls. To me, it was magical."
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
TVLine

Yellowstone Recap: [Spoiler]'s Not Horsing Around With His Power Play

Saddle up, Yellowstone fans, because we are in for one hell of a bumpy ride. In Sunday’s episode, Garrett buttered up Christina to help Jamie run for governor… just as Lynelle was informing John that, what with her upcoming Senate bid and all, she’d be endorsing his adopted son for her old job. She was keenly aware that the two of them had issues, but if he wanted any hope of preserving their Montana, “he’s the devil we know” — that is, unless John himself wanted to run. Ugh. John didn’t wanna do it, but dagnabbit, if that was what it would...
TV & VIDEOS
wpkn.org

Muscle Shoals: Take Me To The River: A Southern Soul Story 1961-1977

2008 three-CD set, a selection of songs that tell the story of the golden era of Southern Soul 1961-77 with full notes and lavish illustrations in a 72-page full-color book, in a deluxe slipcase containing a jewel case- sized hardcover book. Take Me to the River chronicles the story of Southern Soul, from its advent in 1961 to its apex in the early 1970s. Its track listing was carefully chosen to reflect and demonstrate every facet of the genre, and to appeal to both long-time collectors and those who we hope will enjoy it deeply enough to delve further into the genre’s breadth of repertoire. The track listing embraces everything from million selling, international hits to 45s that barely sold enough to cover their pressing costs. Quality is the common link for the inclusion of all the tracks. 75 tracks. Ace.
MUSIC
northforker.com

Ten things to do in December on the North Fork

Riverhead’s holiday bonfire in 2019. (Credit: lLizabeth Wagner) Downtown Riverhead’s Holiday Parade and Bonfire kicks off Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Osborn Avenue and West Main Street. Afterward, sip free hot chocolate around a community campfire, meet Santa and his helpers and take photos. Check out downtownriverhead.org for the details.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the week of Dec. 11

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Things to see: quarter of an acre of land, detached garage and shed. Things to see: upstairs loft area overlooking the first floor. Things to see: vintage bungalow with detached garage. $699,000. Greenport. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. –...
REAL ESTATE
danspapers.com

Find the North Fork Fun This Week: December 3–8, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The North Fork is still the place to be as the holiday season gets underway! Enjoy live shows, fun activities and more exciting events this week, December 3–8, 2021. LIVE SHOWS. Lee Greenwood at the Suffolk Theater. Friday, December 3, 8...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

