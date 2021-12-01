ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A Small Town Christmas planned for Dec. 3-5

By From staff reports
mooresvilletribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who need a little Christmas this holiday season, the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Banner Elk is the place to be the first weekend of December. The town’s three-day celebration, known as A Small Town Christmas, takes place Dec. 3-5, offering visitors a traditional holiday...

mooresvilletribune.com

Republic

Around Town — Dec. 5

Editor’s note: Submissions to Around Town are opinions submitted anonymously by readers, not factual representations, and do not reflect the viewpoints of The Republic or its staff. Orchids to. Maryke for bringing us the beautiful poinsettia. President Biden for his proactive response to COVID-19 and its variants – patriotism is...
POLITICS
Door County Pulse

‘Small Works’ Opens Dec. 3 at Idea Gallery

Idea Gallery is unveiling its Small Works exhibit Dec. 3-19. The gallery’s artists have been creating smaller works that are priced accordingly and make great holiday gifts. This show features work in all media – jewelry, pottery, painting, glass, photography, paper collage, sculpture and assemblage – and each week, a distinctive selection of new works will be added.
VISUAL ART
outerbanksvoice.com

Dec. 4-5: Santa Paws is coming to town

Coastal Humane Society and Southern Shores Fire Department. The Coastal Humane Society has partnered with Southern Shores Fire Department to host a Pet Photo Session with Santa. December 4 from 4-6 pm. December 5 from 2 to 4 pm. 15 S. Dogwood Trail in Kitty Hawk. Bring your pet(s) to...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
leadertimes.com

Christmas concert scheduled for Dec. 5 at church

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 218 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, will host its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. The church’s bell and vocal choirs will perform. Event is free and no offering will be taken. Refreshments will be provided in the social hall afterwards. For information, call 724-548-2051. Pictured are choir members, including (front row, from left): Bill […]
KITTANNING, PA
lcnme.com

Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House Dec. 3-5

All are invited to start their Christmas fun with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House and Wiscasset’s Holiday Marketfest Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5. The first floor of this stunning Federal-style mansion will be decked out in gorgeous greens and floral designs by floral designer Laura L....
WISCASSET, ME
Clinton Herald

Events from Dec.3-5

— The downtown Christmas tree lighting is slated for around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and First Street. Organizers will ask people to go to the Clinton County Historical Society Museum for the Festival of Trees after the downtown Christmas tree lighting. — Fulton’s illuminated Christmas...
CLINTON, IA
Gaffney Ledger

Limestone University chorus to Christmas concert on Dec. 5

Limestone University will officially welcome the Christmas season to campus on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. with the choral concert “Carolers At My Door” to be held at Fullerton Auditorium. Admission to the concert is free and the public is invited to attend. The event will comply with CDC recommendations related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Limestone University Chorus, […]
EDUCATION
siouxlandproud.com

Siouxland planning small-town shopping event for early December

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local event aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic has returned to Siouxland. The Rural Route Ramble is an event highlighting shops in smaller towns throughout rural areas, taking place December 3 and 4. The goal of this shop-hopping event is to encourage...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Portsmouth Daily Times

Greenlawn Christmas Remembrance Service slated for Dec. 5

PORTSMOUTH — Local entertainment will be highlighted at the Fourth Annual (2021) Greenlawn Christmas Remembrance Service scheduled for Sunday, December 5, from 2-4 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sponsored by the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation, the annual event provides fellowship to families and offers families the opportunity to remember someone...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
La Crosse Tribune

Tree in the Street event planned in Westby Dec. 5

History Alive Project, Inc., will host its fifth annual Tree in the Street event at the Fellesskap (green space) located at the corner of East State and Main streets in Westby, Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. A Christmas tree will be placed at the intersection of Main and State...
WESTBY, WI
Sidney Herald

Annual community Christmas concert set for Dec. 5

It’s time once again to ring in the holiday season with the annual Sidney Area Community Christmas Concert. The Seventh Annual Community Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Sidney Middle School Auditorium. A number of volunteer local musicians are getting together to...
SIDNEY, MT
Temple Daily Telegram

Mother Neff to hold Christmas event on Dec. 5

Mother Neff State Park will celebrate Christmas early this year. The park will hold “A Mother Neff Christmas” 2-4 p.m. Dec. 5. “Join us for creative Christmas crafts, a festive scavenger hunt, guided hikes and shop our unique gift selections for the outdoor enthusiast on your list,” the park said in a news release.
TRAVEL
northernexpress.com

Manistee Old Christmas Weekend Dec. 2-5

Step back in time as you take part in the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend in Manistee, Dec. 2–5. The port city’s parade this includes horse-drawn entries, bagpipers, a reindeer meet and greet, and carolers elegantly dressed in Victorian-style attire. The highlights are the enormous draft horses pulling a 30-foot Christmas tree down River Street, followed by a display of luminaries, caroling, and the lighting of the tree. There is so much to choose from this weekend, including the Festival of Trees, guided tours of the historic 1894 mansion that now houses the Dempsey Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn and Victorian Tea Room, the Sleighbell Breakfast, Manistee Jingle Bell Jog 5K Run/Walk, River Street carriage rides; the 18th Annual Jingle Bell Jam; cocoa to go, and more. Search “Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend” on Facebook for details on all of the weekend’s events.
POLITICS
Kaleah Mcilwain

See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.
BALTIMORE, MD
midfloridanewspapers.com

AdventHealth Zephyrhills Christmas Stroll opens Dec. 5

Get in the holiday spirit at the Dec. 5 opening night celebration for the annual AdventHealth Zephyrhills Christmas Stroll. At this family-friendly event, visitors can enjoy a walk on the medical center’s fitness trail, which will be all decked out with holiday decorations, music, lights and oversized Christmas cards. The...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Creston News Advertiser

Cumberland Rose Players presenting ‘A Christmas Carol’ Dec. 3-5

GREENFIELD — The Cumberland Rose Players, a long time community theater group in Adair County, are pleased to present “A Christmas Carol” December 3-5 at the Warren Cultural Center. The play is being directed by first time director Sara Eddy, a 2019 graduate of Nodaway Valley. “The actors we’ve had...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

