Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Dubuque, IA

Women in Leadership: 100 years ago this month, The Dubuque County Medical Society's new leader became Dr. Mary Killeen. On December 13, 1921, Dr. Mary Killeen of Dubuque was elected president of The Dubuque County Medical Society. Killeen didn’t begin her working life as a doctor, she was a teacher first. Mary Killeen graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, (now The University of Northern Iowa) then returned to Dubuque to teach at Prescott Elementary School.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO