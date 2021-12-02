ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ex-child actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ shot, killed

KRMG
KRMG
 11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22.

Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, whose name was not released, drove to a hospital for treatment.

At age 12, Alexander played the character Joy Strong in “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” a drama filmed near Houma recounting the story of a poor Louisiana bayou community struggling for survival. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture.

Director Benh Zeitlin cast Louisiana natives for the lead roles, auditioning more than 4,000 actors before completing the cast. Shelly Alexander said her daughter charmed the filmmakers and came out on top.

“She was like, ‘I’m going to be in this movie,’” her mother recalled. “They fell in love with Jonshel.”

Alexander was too old to play the film's lead role of Hushpuppy, which went to then-6-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis. But Zeitlin said he was captivated by Alexander, describing her as an “absolute one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, force-of-nature human being” and cast her in the supporting role.

“We incorporated a part into the film that was very much inspired by her,” Zeitlin said. “A lot of the lines were written by her, and so much of the character grew out of who Jonshel was. Her character in the film is named Joy Strong, which always seemed like a perfect description of Jonshel. She was a really bright burning light.”

Zeitlin said he was devastated to learn of her death and has been in touch with her family.

Alexander was the youngest of three children, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. After graduating from high school, she worked as a hostess in restaurants and devoted herself to the care of her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson.

“She brought life to everything,” Shelly Alexander told the newspaper Tuesday. “Jonshel was feisty, jazzy, spoiled. It was her way or no way. Jonshel was like, ‘It’s going to be me.' ”

Meanwhile, investigators are seeking a person of interest in the shooting and have asked the public's help for any information in the case.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

'A way we resist': Quilts honor victims of racial violence

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Long after he was killed, Myrtle Green-Burton wouldn't let anyone wear her 17-year-old son's high school track team jacket. James Earl Green, an aspiring Olympic runner, was supposed to receive the green and yellow coat at his graduation in Mississippi half a century ago. It became a symbol of his life — and her loss, said his sister Gloria Green-McCray.
JACKSON, MS
KRMG

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas — (AP) — One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Houston.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

One dead, 14 injured after shooting at vigil in Texas: Officials

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person is dead and 14 are injured -- three critically -- after a shooting in Baytown, Texas, officials said. A gunman opened fire on a crowd participating in a celebration of life in the area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC's Texas station, KTRK.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

New this week: Roddy Ricch, 'Swan Song' and 'The Larkins'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary's "Swan Song," Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It's a somber and emotional sci-fi drama, full of existential quandary as Ali's dying man struggles with his decision and the difficulty of letting go. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
MUSIC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy