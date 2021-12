Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (“AMLO”) is halfway through his six-year term, says Nathaniel Parish Flannery in Forbes. The economy is in poor shape. GDP shrank by 8.3% last year and the recovery has been bumpy, with the economy contracting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resilient exports have bolstered growth (more than three-quarters of Mexican exports go to the US). Yet business leaders are increasingly opting to build new factories in India or southeast Asia rather than right on America’s doorstep.

