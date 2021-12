In a dramatic close to their Black Friday shopping, the Mets secured their biggest prize, adding Starling Marte on a four-year, $78M deal. Coming off a career season where he was worth 5.5 fWAR for the Marlins and Athletics, Marte was far and away the best center fielder available in free agency, and the Mets eagerly brought him in to fill a longstanding hole in the outfield.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO