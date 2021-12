Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's something about the holiday season that makes you long for both warm, rich, treat-yourself drinks, and having zero reasons to leave the house. When it comes to fixing coffee beverages at home, I've held on tightly to my trustee Mr. Coffee — and I'll pull out my French press when I'm having the occasional slow, self-care morning. But sometimes there's a craving only a perfectly frothy cappuccino can fix, and I'm not one to spend $5 every time that craving strikes.

