ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brandon Staley Confident in Playmakers Despite Dropped Passes

By Fernando Ramirez
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 11 days ago

It seems like a reoccurring theme with the Chargers this season has been the amount of dropped passes. There hasn't been one specific player to point the finger at; It has been a team problem.

It has hurt their production especially during their last six games in which they are 2-4.

At first, it felt like an aberration because of how these drops would happen but it seems to have turned into a trend in recent weeks.

"The guys that have had drops for us are some of the elite playmakers in the league," head coach Brandon Staley said.

According to Sportsradar, receiver Mike Williams has six dropped passes while Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Jared Cook have five each. That is 21 dropped passes by four playmakers. That hurts.

"I always hark on — have you ever taken a drink of water and swallowed it wrong? How many reps do you have on taking a drink of water? You can still mess it up. Or, you bite the side of your mouth when you're eating," Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi explained two weeks ago. "With great players, sometimes the water goes down the wrong pipe. I think that it will even out."

The connection between Justin Herbert with Allen and Williams is clearly there because they have combined for 1,639 yards and nine touchdowns. If anything, in year two, the trio's connection has grown.

Herbert has thrown five go-ahead touchdowns to Williams, so he trusts those guys.

"We got to execute, we got to make plays," Allen said. "When it's time to make a play, we keep doing whatever we doing to not do what we're supposed to do. That's just what it is."

Allen was asked on Wednesday if maybe Herbert is throwing too hard.

"I've never been a fan of somebody saying that," Allen said.

Allen isn't one to make excuses.

"If he throws it too hard, go out there and turn the JUGS machine up and get ready to catch the fastball," Allen said. "He throwing the ball to you, you better catch it. S***. I want the ball. Throw that mother****** however you wanna throw it."

The Chargers are second in the NFL with 28 dropped passes, according to Sportsradar. That is an average of 2.5 drops a game. There have been some that have hurt the team.

There are some recent examples.

Against the New England Patriots, Chargers were driving up the field before halftime when Herbert threw a pass to Ekeler, which slipped out of his hands and into Adrian Phillips's hands for one of his two interceptions.

Two weeks later, against the Vikings, the Chargers were down 27-17. They were on the eighth-yard line when Herbert threw a slant pass to Williams, who dropped it. If Williams had secured it, he would have walked into the end zone for six.

Last Sunday against the Broncos, Ekeler was near the flat when he began to move up, so Herbert threw him a pass that was behind him that was popped up and intercepted by Patrick Surtain, then taken to the house.

"Our skill group is as good as there's going to be in pro football right now," Staley said. "We got one of the elite players throwing it in the entire NFL. So, we're going to continue to improve. I think those guys are going to continue to feel that connection."

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), S Alohi Gilman (quad). Limited: G Matt Feiler (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). Full: CB Tevaughn Campbell (toe), LB Kenneth Murray (ankle).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ChargerReport

Chargers positional grades after loss to Minnesota

Linebackers: C- Kenneth Murray started the game with some nice plays but then missed a couple of big tackles. Kyzir White had another strong game. Giving up two big receptions late in the game when the team needed a stop is a killer for a defense. It happened on Sunday, which is why this is an F. Two significant conversions for the Vikings.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Activate LB Kenneth Murray for Sunday

The Chargers announced on Saturday afternoon that they have activated linebacker Kenneth Murray from IR. He had been practicing with the team for the last two weeks and is ready to help the defense out against the Minnesota Vikings. This move comes at a necessary time because starting linebacker Drue...
NFL
The Spun

Brandon Staley Shares Details On Chargers Roster Situation

Don’t rule out Los Angeles Chargers stars Mike Williams and Chris Harris for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants just yet. Allen and Harris were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, two days after Los Angeles did the same with wide receiver Keenan Allen. However, head coach Brandon Staley said there’s a chance Williams and Harris could still be available this weekend.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Place Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on COVID List

The Chargers placed edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon, per ESPN’s Field Yates. As of right now, their status is up in the air for the game against Pittsburgh on Sunday night. The Chargers now have three players on the...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers vs. Vikings Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will face the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be on FOX this week with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline) on the call. The Chargers are coming off a solid victory over the...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Offense Falls Flat in Loss to the Minnesota Vikings

It seemed like the offensive mistakes were over with after the Chargers close victory in Philadelphia last week. There were nine offensive players that caught the ball while quarterback Justin Herbert wasn't sacked once. That was a different story on Sunday in a 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Update on Joey Bosa and Other COVID Listed Players

The Chargers placed edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the COVID list on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that Tillery did test positive for COVID, and with Bosa, it was a "close contact." "He's tested negative," Staley said. "But he's going...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Defense Preparing for Big Ben and Mason Rudolph

A lot is going on between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers regarding their players, whether it is dealing with injuries or players on the COVID list. There is a lot of star players dealing with issues. They are missing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Defense Changing Things up to Free up Joey Bosa

The Chargers are near the bottom of sacks in the NFL. They have sacked the opposing quarterback 20 times, which is rare to see from a defense that features Joey Bosa coming off the edge. Things have begun to change. Late in the game against the Steelers, the Chargers defense...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Positional Grades After Victory Over the Steelers

The Chargers almost blew a 17-point lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers on national television. They were able to hold on and comeback being down by three with less than three minutes left in the game. Here are the grades after the victory for each position:. Quarterback: A+. Justin Herbert used...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Survive Wild 4th Quarter Against the Steelers

The Chargers shouldn't have won that game. They blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers wouldn't have won that game in the past, but they did. They held on to win 41-37 and improve to 6-4 on the year. It was a nationally...
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
58
Followers
222
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy