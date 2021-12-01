ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority justices are signaling they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. They’re indicating they may go...

The Independent

If Roe falls, some fear ripple effect on civil rights cases

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn or gut the decision that legalized abortion, some fear that it could undermine other precedent-setting cases, including civil rights and LGBTQ protections. Overturning Roe v. Wade would have a bigger effect than most cases because it was reaffirmed by a second decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, three decades later, legal scholars and advocates said. The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled in arguments last week they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision is...
Washington Post

The DOJ is struggling to protect voting rights. The White House and Senate must help.

The Supreme Court in 2013 effectively nullified Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, gutting the main tool used to fight voting discrimination. In 2021, the court neutered much of the VRA’s Section 2, installing new “guideposts” on voting rights enforcement found nowhere in the statute. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats remain paralyzed by the filibuster in seeking real voting reform, and the White House so far has only pretty words to offer in defense of democracy.
TheConversationAU

Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained

Last week, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that is the most significant threat to abortion rights in the US in decades. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres on a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks except in “medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality”. It is part of a wave of state abortion bans passed since the 2016 US presidential election that take aim at Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right. So, what is this Mississippi challenge based on...
WSAV News 3

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. Both sides seem to be operating on the assumption that a court reshaped by former President Donald Trump will either […]
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Let Federal Circuit Patent Indefiniteness Ruling Stand

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the Federal Circuit’s application of the indefiniteness standard in an infringement suit over a fax machine patent. Infinity Computer Products Inc. told the high court in a petition for review that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit improperly found its patent indefinite based on Infinity’s allegedly contradictory arguments during the prosecution process. That conflicts with the Supreme Court’s 2014 holding in Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc. that a patent is invalid as indefinite if it fails to inform a skilled artisan about the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty, Infinity argued.
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
