Philadelphia Eagles: Let’s get Avonte Maddox in the darn Pro Bowl

The Eagles (5-7) will be playing in the Meadowlands for the second week in a row as they will face the New York Jets (3-8) on Sunday. The Eagles will be looking to bounce back from their last performance as they lost to the Giants and turned the ball over multiple times. The Jets on the other hand ended a three-game losing skid as they beat the Texans last week in Houston. The Eagles come into this game against the Jets being favored by a touchdown and have a great opportunity to notch another win on their record. This article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 13 game against the New York Jets.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO