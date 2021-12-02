ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 4 eHealth, Inc. For: Nov 29 Filed by: WOLF DALE B

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g.,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CF BANKSHARES INC. For: Dec 02 Filed by: HOEWELER ROBERT E

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. ** Intentional misstatements or omissions...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Doximity, Inc. For: Dec 02 Filed by: Kliman Gilbert H

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each share of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Class B Common Stock"),...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DoorDash, Inc. For: Dec 02 Filed by: Brown Shona L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported by the Reporting Person were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lottery.com Inc. For: Dec 02 Filed by: DiMatteo Lawrence Anthony III

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
LOTTERY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Doximity, Inc. For: Dec 02 Filed by: NASR KHALED

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CHEGG, INC For: Dec 03 Filed by: York John E.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This stock...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lottery.com Inc. For: Dec 02 Filed by: Clemenson Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On October 13, 2021, in connection with a loan made to AutoLotto, Inc. ("AutoLotto") prior to the...
LOTTERY
StreetInsider.com

Creative Medical Technology Holdings (CELZ) Prices 3.875M Share and Warrant IPO at $4.13/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Immunotherapy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 3,875,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,875,000 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $4.13. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $4.13, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total approximately $16 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. For: Dec 03 Filed by: Brown Michael J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares held by Mr. Brown's spouse as custodian for his children. 2. Shares held by family trusts for the benefit...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Bankwell Financial Group For: Dec 06 Filed by: Drexler Blake S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ALIMERA SCIENCES INC For: Dec 03 Filed by: EISWIRTH RICHARD S JR

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Workhorse Group Inc. For: Oct 22 Filed by: Gaul Ryan Wesley

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents shares of common stock relinquished to the Company by the reporting person out of, and to cover estimated tax...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Wheeler Real Estate Inve For: Dec 03 Filed by: Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 County Bancorp, Inc. For: Dec 03 Filed by: Matzke Robert Earl

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cardlytics, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: SOSIN CLIFFORD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Isner Joshua

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Resonant Inc For: Dec 01 Filed by: Kelly Dylan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Resonant Inc. common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: LAMBERT DALE J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were not sold, but were withheld by ION Geophysical Corporation upon the vesting of restricted stock shares to...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BlackRock TCP Capital For: Nov 30 Filed by: Williams Karyn Leigh

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Karyn L. Williams...
MARKETS

