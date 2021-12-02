Form 4 eHealth, Inc. For: Nov 29 Filed by: WOLF DALE B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Immunotherapy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 3,875,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,875,000 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $4.13. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $4.13, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total approximately $16 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.
