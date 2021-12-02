ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schulenburg, TX

FUNERAL NOTICE - Evelyn Ripper

schulenburgsticker.com
 11 days ago

Funeral services for Evelyn Ripper, age 88, of Schulenburg will be held...

www.schulenburgsticker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Longtime "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics" and later confirming reports that he is joining CNN's new streaming service. "After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Schulenburg, TX
The Hill

Elon Musk named Time's person of the year

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for 2021. The magazine's prized annual designation was announced on Monday by editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, who said Musk was named the Person of the Year for "creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and perils of the age of tech titans and for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations."
BUSINESS
The Hill

Biden to sign order to streamline government services to public

President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing passports, applying for loans or changing names. The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement commitments" across...
POTUS
CNN

Why was this weekend's F1 title so controversial?

(CNN) — This Sunday, Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One World Championship by beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen was declared champion -- but only after both teams spent hours in the steward's box, after Hamilton's Mercedes team launched two protests against the hotly contested result, which were dismissed by officials.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parish Rosary
CNN

Israeli Prime Minister meets UAE Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi in historic visit

Jerusalem (CNN) — For the first time in history an Israeli Prime Minister has made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at his private palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Bennett's office. Their meeting, and a shared lunch, went on two hours longer than the original time allotted.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy