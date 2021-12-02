Park Record publisher oversees another change of hands

The Park Record is hiring a reporter to cover Park City, Utah. Park City is home to two of the most popular ski resorts in North America, has a rich arts scene, and some of the most beautiful mountain scenery in the world. This member of our team will be responsible for telling the story of Park City and our vibrant community. If you love to mountain lifestyle, love writing, and enjoy being an integral part of a tight knit community, we want to hear from you.To apply: Please click here. You can also visit www.swiftcom.com/careers and select job 2007.Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to):Research, report and write compelling articles that inform and engage our audience Adhere to journalistic ethics and pursue stories in an unbiased and honest way Execute the publisher and editor’s vision for the newspaper and content plan Work closely with digital engagement editor to identify and take advantage of multimedia opportunities Produce social media posts for articles in conjunction with digital engagement editor Develop and write an average of eight articles per week that adhere to strict editorial standards Develop and write periodic enterprise pieces addressing important topics in the community Shoot photos for stories when staff photographer is unable to assist Meet strict deadlines for print editions Cover breaking news with accuracy while pushing to post information on our digital platforms as soon as possible Write headlines, deckheads and photo cutlines accompanying stories for print edition and website Assist print production staff with layout for articles Cultivate relationships with sources by getting out of the newsroom to interact with people face-to-face Other duties as assigned Qualifications:Bachelor’s degree in journalism or communication, or commensurate journalism experience Excellent communication skills Multimedia skills or willingness to learn Knowledge of Park City and the surrounding area a plus. Swift Communications is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO