ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Park Record publisher oversees another change of hands

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Andy Bernhard’s 35-year career as vice president and publisher of the Park Record, he’s seen the paper change hands five times now. He said this week’s announcement that parent company Swift Communications had sold its media holdings to West Virginia-based Ogden newspapers wasn’t exactly on his radar but makes a...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
Park Record

Parent company of Park Record sells to Ogden Newspapers

Swift Communications, the parent company of The Park Record and other mountain town newspapers in the West, is selling its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, the companies announced Tuesday morning. ​​Ogden Newspapers is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated newspaper company, founded in 1890 by H.C...
BUSINESS
kpcw.org

The Park Record gets a new owner

Nevada-based Swift Communications has owned the Park Record, Park City’s twice-weekly newspaper, since 2015. Swift also owns newspapers and publications in California, Colorado and South Dakota. On Tuesday, the Park Record reported that Swift sold its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, which owns papers across the county and in Utah, including The Daily Herald in Provo and The Standard-Examiner in Ogden.
PARK CITY, UT
Caledonian Record-News

Calling All Plows… Caledonian-Record To Publish Snow Removal List

If you are in the snow removal business, we’d like to list your service for free in the Caledonian-Record and online at caledonianrecord.com. If you’d like to appear in this free service and be seen by dozens of thousands of local residents every day, please email us at news@caledonian-record.com. Please put “Snowplow” in the subject field and provide us your name, primary towns of operation, phone number, email address and your approximate hourly rate.
POLITICS
investing.com

Cryptonomist SA: How NFTs Are Changing the Publishing Industry

Covers tokenized or reinterpreted by crypto-artists, articles published on blockchain and much more. NFTs are entering all sectors, from art to tourism and now the publishing industry as Cryptonomist, a magazine focused on cryptocurrency is well aware. An important step to an industry that has been in crisis in recent...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Auto Remarketing

KAR carefully confirms another wholesale value record

KAR Global chief economist Tom Kontos acknowledged during a recent Auto Remarketing Podcast that he and his analytical teammates are extra careful nowadays to make sure they’re seeing the latest wholesale value numbers correctly. The latest information shared through the Kontos Kommentary reinforced why company experts are making those concerted...
ECONOMY
Park Record

Reporter - Park Record

The Park Record is hiring a reporter to cover Park City, Utah. Park City is home to two of the most popular ski resorts in North America, has a rich arts scene, and some of the most beautiful mountain scenery in the world. This member of our team will be responsible for telling the story of Park City and our vibrant community. If you love to mountain lifestyle, love writing, and enjoy being an integral part of a tight knit community, we want to hear from you.To apply: Please click here. You can also visit www.swiftcom.com/careers and select job 2007.Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to):Research, report and write compelling articles that inform and engage our audience Adhere to journalistic ethics and pursue stories in an unbiased and honest way Execute the publisher and editor’s vision for the newspaper and content plan Work closely with digital engagement editor to identify and take advantage of multimedia opportunities Produce social media posts for articles in conjunction with digital engagement editor Develop and write an average of eight articles per week that adhere to strict editorial standards Develop and write periodic enterprise pieces addressing important topics in the community Shoot photos for stories when staff photographer is unable to assist Meet strict deadlines for print editions Cover breaking news with accuracy while pushing to post information on our digital platforms as soon as possible Write headlines, deckheads and photo cutlines accompanying stories for print edition and website Assist print production staff with layout for articles Cultivate relationships with sources by getting out of the newsroom to interact with people face-to-face Other duties as assigned Qualifications:Bachelor’s degree in journalism or communication, or commensurate journalism experience Excellent communication skills Multimedia skills or willingness to learn Knowledge of Park City and the surrounding area a plus. Swift Communications is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
PARK CITY, UT
traverseticker.com

Local Businesses Change Hands

Three well-known area businesses are changing hands, with the Harbor Café in Elk Rapids set to become a new village bookstore, long-time archery pro shop Gauthier’s Archery under new ownership, and downtown Traverse City’s 123 Speakeasy listed on the market. Karen Simpson, owner of Cellar 152 and the Elk Rapids...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Park Record#Swift Communications#Ogden Newspapers#The Provo Daily Herald#Covid
connectcre.com

Hoffman Estates Grocery Changes Hands in 1031 Exchange

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Valli Fresh Market, a 61,047-square-foot net-leased grocery at 850 N. Roselle Rd. in Hoffman Estates, IL. The property traded for $8,000,000. First VP Adrian Mendoza and SVPs Sean R. Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Meadows Resort management changes hands

The Aspen Institute selected a nationally recognized resort management company to manage and elevate its Aspen Meadows Resort, the institute announced in a press release Thursday. Salamander Hotels & Resorts, a privately owned and operated luxury-resort management company based out of Middleburg, Virginia, was chosen because of its proven track...
ASPEN, CO
KPCW

Local News Hour - December 2, 2021

On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting which focused exclusively on the public hearing for the Dakota Pacific development proposal, UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart and Planning Manager Grant Farnsworth talk about the future of the Kimball Junction interchange and Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov has details on the Holiday Sale happening tomorrow through Sunday and the collection of holiday happenings including the return of Noon Years Eve.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy