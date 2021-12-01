More evidence of a Chrono Cross remaster surfaces

More sources are reaffirming the rumors of a Chrono Cross remaster.

In a report about a potential Chrono Cross crossover event in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, Gematsu reporter Sal Romano corroborated last week’s rumors of a remaster/remake of the cult-classic JRPG.

“Gematsu has also heard that a remastered version of Chrono Cross is in development,” Romano said via Gematsu.

Whispers of a Chrono Cross remaster/remake first came from the huge Nvidia database leak back in September. The company stated that any titles on the list don’t necessarily exist, as confusing as that sounds. That fits, since so far the list’s accuracy is all over the place.

For example, Halo 5: Guardians for PC was on there, though 343 Industries said there are no plans for a port of the game. God of War for PC, on the other hand, is happening. Sony confirmed that the 2018 soft reboot is indeed coming to PC next year. So please continue to take all of this with a massive grain of salt until Square Enix explicitly announces it.

It’s still unclear if this rumored revival of Chrono Cross is a remake or a remaster. The game came out on the original Playstation console back in 1999, so simply touching up certain assets probably isn’t feasible. We will see if these reports all turn out to be true! The Game Awards sure would be an ideal place to make an announcement like this.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.