What to make of NBA futures a quarter of the way through the 2021-22 season

As the page turns from November to December, we somehow find ourselves already a quarter of the way through the 2021-22 NBA season. Each team has played around 20 games or so and there’s a somewhat large enough sample size to gain an understanding of what to expect going forward.

From a betting standpoint, there have also been quite a few takeaways. Between health concerns, player availability and general inconsistent team and player performances, the oddsmakers have done a good amount of flip-flopping. Let’s take a look at some of the line movement across NBA futures, including notable risers and fallers throughout the awards races.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook

Rookie of the Year

Risers

Evan Mobley +900 to +200

I was anticipating these odds would worsen when Mobley went out for nearly two weeks of gameplay due to an elbow injury, but perhaps his production to that point had been so good that it didn’t impact people’s outlook on him. He’s easily been the best rookie thus far. Mobley’s skill set on offense is developed for a rookie and his defensive impact is off the charts. Barring a serious injury, this is probably Mobley’s award come the end of the season.

Scottie Barnes: +1200 to +250

If there’s any one rookie that’s been even in the same ballpark as Mobley thus far, it’s got to be Scottie Barnes. He has a similar role on a halfway decent team where he can fit in and develop at an appropriate pace. His two-way ability is eye-popping at times with his size, length, and athleticism serving as the biggest reasons why. I’m more surprised with Barnes’ offensive production than anything else — he wasn’t supposed to be this far along already. And even with Pascal Siakam back in the lineup, Barnes’ play hasn’t fallen off. He’ll stay near the top of the race for ROY.

Fallers

Jalen Green: +210 to +900

Entering the season, Tipico‘s odds-on favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award was Jalen Green. The projection made sense, considering Green spent a season developing in the NBA G League, and he would be playing for an extremely young Houston Rockets team where he could step right in and be a big part of the offense. Yet, Green hasn’t caught up to the hype quite yet. He’s shown flashes but is mostly still a raw, high-volume, low-efficiency player for now. He’ll need to be better going forward for his ROY odds to improve.

Jalen Suggs: +1200 to +7000

Much like Green, Suggs was expected to jump right into a starting role on a bad team and have the freedom to learn on the fly. Those expectations became realities, but Suggs hasn’t quite adapted on the offensive end of the court yet. His percentages have been very bad and so have his turnover numbers, which are expected for a young guard. Still, those won’t help his cause in the awards race, especially now that he’ll miss a few weeks with a thumb injury. It would probably be best to stay away from Suggs’ ROY odds.

Coach of the Year

Risers

Steve Kerr: +1000 to +270

It’s funny how quickly a narrative about a coach can change. The prior two seasons, Kerr was taking a lot of slack for the way his Kevin Durant-less and Klay Thomson-less Warriors had underperformed. Sill without those two (for different reasons, obviously) the Warriors are winning and Kerr is a genius again. Yet, it’s the dominant way in which Golden State has taken the league by storm, along with how Kerr has gotten the most out of guys like Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II, that has his name hot in coach of the year discussion. Don’t expect for it to cool off, either.

Monty Williams: +1000 to +500

Leaving the narrative that last postseason’s success was simply due to luck in the dust, the Phoenix Suns are the league’s best team to this point of the season. It shouldn’t be a surprise; basically, the same Western Conference championship team is back and somehow even better. Also, the Suns have won 17 straight games, so it would be weird not to see Monty Williams’ name take a leap over that period of time. I expect Phoenix to remain in the top two seeds out west throughout the season, therefore making Monty Williams a worthy candidate for Coach of the Year.

Fallers

Michael Malone: +1300 to +2000

Michael Malone’s slight slide down the Coach of the Year candidacy isn’t an indictment on how he’s been performing on the sidelines. Though there have been a few poor lineup decisions, most of what’s to blame for Denver’s rough start has been injuries. Of course, Jamal Murray is still out, Nikola Jokic has missed time and Michael Porter Jr. may be done for the season with a back issue. I don’t foresee things getting much better for the Nuggets, certainly not to the point where Malone’s odds will make sense to bet on.

Ime Udoke: +1300 to +3000

Udoka’s early-season odds were more than likely a result of speculation. The betting world had optimism that a coach from the Gregg Popovich tree would come in and give life to a Celtics basketball team that seemed to be stuck in the mud. Well, that hasn’t happened through the first quarter of the season. There have been a few locker room issues, no players have developed much and the C’s look like the same team they’ve been for a couple of years now. Maybe it isn’t too late to give up on Udoka’s +3000 odds, but it’s getting close.

Sixth Man of the Year

Risers

Tyler Herro: +2000 to -160

Already with pretty high odds, Herro was expected to be a contender for the 6MOY award going into the year. However, no one could have predicted that the third-year guard would be running away with the award just a quarter of the way into the season. Tyler Herro has been, this season, what Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, and Jordan Clarkson had been in past seasons; a dynamic scorer and playmaker off the bench who can completely swing a game. He’s leading all bench players in scoring (21.8 points per game) and should have the keys to the second unit throughout the season. I could see his odds worsening a bit if he has a cold streak, but he’s so far above the next closest person in the hunt that it probably won’t make too much of a difference.

Montrezl Harrell: +1300

It’s great to see Trezz back to being himself after struggling to find his fit last season during his Lakers stint. Washington is in a bit of a free fall as of late, which could bring down Harrell’s value some. Yet, his steady rise during the season has been a result of him playing a brand of basketball that fits him best. Win or lose, Trezz is the second unit in D.C. much like how he was for the Clippers. He’s going to find a way to get his stats when it’s all said and done. Hopefully the Wizards can get back on track. It’ll only make Harrell more enticing.

Fallers

Patty Mills: +1300 to +6000

It made all the sense in the world that Patty Mills was one of the favorites to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He’d be filling an important role to a championship-contending team but became even more important after the Kyrie Irving situation came about. Most of Mills’ value and production have come as a starter. He’s been really good filling in for the injured Joe Harris over the past two weeks and will do so going forward. He’ll return to the bench eventually, but it won’t matter much. He’s far behind now and will only fall farther in his new role.

Carmelo Anthony: +1500 to +6000

Melo was nowhere to be found at the season’s start in regards to the 6MOY race. But along the way, Anthony saw his odds skyrocket to +1500, which were Tipico Sportsbook‘s third-best at the time. he was averaging 17.6 points and was shooting an unsustainable 52.0 percent on three-pointers at 6.8 attempts per game. Since then, he’s shooting 31 percent from three and averaging 10.5 points across 12 games. As a result, Melo’s odds stand at +6000 and there’s no good reason to believe they’ll climb high enough to become bet-worthy.

Most Valuable Player

Risers

Stephen Curry: +650 to +150

I didn’t think that Steph could possibly be better than he was last season, when he was snubbed for an MVP award. The difference now is that his team is winning. The Warriors are tied with the Suns for the best record in the NBA and Steph is a huge reason why. His offensive production and gravity are still as real as his unanimous MVP season, and he’s been up for the challenge on the defensive end as well. There’s still a ways to go but it feels like his award to lose.

DeMar DeRozan: +20000 to +6000

One reason for DeRozan’s gigantic leap is that many had written him off; he said so himself. His San Antonio years were forgetful, but his arrival in Chicago has been memorable already. DeRozan’s 25.9 points and 4.2 assists have lifted the bulls into the top half of the Eastern Conference after failing to make the playoffs for four straight seasons. He’s been fantastic, the narrative is a great comeback story. DeRozan’s odds will only go as far as the team’s success does, so the Bulls will need to stay in the top-3 hunt as the season moves forward.

Fallers

Luka Doncic: +380 to +2000

Simply put, there have been a lot of players better than Luka Doncic this season. One may look at his numbers, 25.5/8.2/8.3, and think otherwise, but Luka has set the bar high for himself in recent seasons and he just hasn’t reached it yet. It’s been a strangely quiet first part of the season for Luka. As far as odds go, the big drop is due to the fact that many saw Luka as the MVP favorite coming into the season. So, his +2000 odds are still fine, just not in comparison to what was expected of him. Still, we all know that Doncic is a dangerous player who can go off at any time. It might be a good time to place a futures bet on him in case he starts to get rolling soon.

Damian Lillard: +1300 to +6000

Portland has just been a weird team. The Blazers have the second-best record in all of the NBA when playing at home, but the second-worst record when on the road. Additionally, Lillard is shooting just better than 30 percent from beyond the arc while averaging a shade over 21 points per game; a far cry from the 28.8 and 30.0 that he averaged the past two seasons. Dame hasn’t been great and the team’s mediocrity doesn’t help his cause any further. He’ll have to climb a long way to get back in MVP contention and it’s hard to imagine him reaching the top.

Defensive Player of the Year

Getting away from the Risers-Fallers format here, I just wanted to take out a moment to recognize a few guys who should unquestionably be the finalists for the DPOY award.

Draymond Green: +170

I don’t mean to slight the Warriors when I say this, but what would Golden State be without Draymond Green? The Dubs would still find a way on the offensive end despite Green’s vital playmaking. But defensively he single-handedly makes them go. The Warriors have arguably the best defense in the league and Draymond is out there quarterbacking all of it. Whether he’s on or off the ball, his presence is felt in every metric, statistic and eye test imaginable. He generally gets the national media backing as well, which makes DPOY votes even more attainable.

Mikal Bridges: +1500

I just witnessed Mikal Bridges almost take Stephen Curry out of the game by himself. Of course, Phoenix’s defensive scheme as a whole had very much to do with it, but Bridges’ on and off-ball defensive showcase was amazing. Bridges is a $90 million man for a reason; this isn’t his first lockdown performance. However, on the national stage, casual fans or those unfamiliar with Bridges were able to see what he’s all about. I hope that the DPOY campaign gets rolling as a result. He’s very good and these +1500 odds might be a steal considering what they could become months from now.

