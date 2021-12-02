Former LCA coach previously acquitted for charges similar to current ones

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — News 10 investigated Lafayette Christian Academy former baseball coach Greg Fontenot’s history. He’s currently charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student, and this is not the first time he has faced similar charges.

Fontenot, 32, of Duson, faces one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.

The arrest stems from information detectives received regarding a relationship Fontenot allegedly had with a 17-year-old student at LCA, where he was a teacher and coach, spokesperson for LPSO Valerie Ponseti said.

Fontenot turned in his resignation last week, and he turned himself into authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The former head baseball coach at LCA faced similar charges in 2015 in St. Landry Parish.

What we’ve uncovered is in St. Landry Parish, Fontenot was acquitted of the charges by a judge and later requested expungement from his record.

“Apparently, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department did the latest arrest at LCA. When they saw our arrest. it prompted phone calls to me,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz explained.

Back in April 2015, Fontenot was arrested when he worked at Beau Chene High School, Sherrif Guidroz said. The charge he faced then was prohibited sexual contact between an educator and student.

Sheriff Guidroz said the district attorney’s office accepted the case shortly after the arrest.

Guidroz added, “We have 250-man hours on this case alone.”

“It was extensive criminal litigation back in 2015 and 2016. 2018 is when the actual trial was,” current St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre explained.

“St. Landry records show there was a minute entry. There is an indication there was a trial vs Greg Fontenot in front of Judge Gerard Caswell in an open court. It was an acquittal,” continues Pitre.

Pitre said records show the defendant moved for an acquittal after testimonies put on by the state.

“This particular case, because it was a misdemeanor, it was not a jury trial. It was a bench trial,” says Pitre.

A parent reached out to News 10 and said that the school’s administration has yet to address the student body. They have, however, sent an email to parents. A screenshot of the email is below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.