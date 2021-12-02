Stardew Valley, Among Us, Halo Infinite and loads more coming to Xbox Game Pass

December is finally here, which means a metric ton of new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass. We already knew Aliens: Fireteam Elite was on the way but 11 more games are joining it as well.

December’s Xbox Game Pass games

Here’s what you’re getting from December’s free games with Xbox Game Pass:

Anvil (console/PC) – Dec. 2

(console/PC) – Dec. 2 Archvale (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2 Final Fantasy XIII-2 (console/PC) – Dec. 2

(console/PC) – Dec. 2 Lawn Mowing Simulator (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2 Rubber Bandits (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2 Stardew Valley (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2 Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (cloud/console/pc) – Dec. 2

(cloud/console/pc) – Dec. 2 Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 7

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 7 Halo Infinite (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 8

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 8 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 9

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 9 Aliens: Fireteam Elite (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 14

(cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 14 Among Us (console) – Dec. 14

An important note here is that Halo Infinite’s campaign is up for grabs here, as the multiplayer is already free on multiple platforms. Though Game Pass subscribers will get the ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 Assault Rise coating, four 2XP boosts, and four Challenge swaps — precisely what we all need while this whole battle pass mess gets sorted out.

