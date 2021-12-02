ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stardew Valley, Among Us, Halo Infinite and loads more coming to Xbox Game Pass

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 11 days ago
December is finally here, which means a metric ton of new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass. We already knew Aliens: Fireteam Elite was on the way but 11 more games are joining it as well.

December’s Xbox Game Pass games

Here’s what you’re getting from December’s free games with Xbox Game Pass:

  • Anvil (console/PC) – Dec. 2
  • Archvale (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 (console/PC) – Dec. 2
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2
  • Rubber Bandits (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2
  • Stardew Valley (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (cloud/console/pc) – Dec. 2
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 7
  • Halo Infinite (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 8
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 9
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite (cloud/console/PC) – Dec. 14
  • Among Us (console) – Dec. 14

An important note here is that Halo Infinite’s campaign is up for grabs here, as the multiplayer is already free on multiple platforms. Though Game Pass subscribers will get the ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 Assault Rise coating, four 2XP boosts, and four Challenge swaps — precisely what we all need while this whole battle pass mess gets sorted out.

Playstation Plus members are getting several great games this month as well.

Don't miss Talking Tech USA Today's podcast bringing you the latest tech news, trends, reviews and insider interviews.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

FIFA
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

