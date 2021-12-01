ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Central Arkansas vs. #13 Arkansas live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpqCk_0dBhqHgB00

The Central Arkansas Bears will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in college basketball action on Wednesday night from the Bud Walton Arena.

Central Arkansas will look to rebound after suffering a tough 75-66 loss to Presbyterian in their last game which puts them at 1-6 this season. As for Arkansas, they are coming off a 16-point win over Penn and will be going for their seventh straight win tonight.

This game will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Central Arkansas vs. #13 Arkansas

  • When: Wednesday, December 1
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Central Arkansas vs. #13 Arkansas (-32.5)

O/U: 151.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Indiana

On Wednesday night, the Wisconsin Badgers will start their Big Ten season against forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center. The Badgers have been red-hot since the return of sophomore guard Jonathan Davis, winning the last five games. Since his return, Davis has averaged 22.2 ppg and took home Big Ten Player of the Week honors last week for Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Auburn football players listed on All-SEC teams

Auburn put three players on the All-SEC teams. Eleven SEC schools had at least two all-conference selections and 10 had three or more. The 2021 list includes nine student-athletes who have now made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Jake Camarda (Georgia), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Jalen Wydermeyer (Texas A&M) and Cade York (LSU).
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

Not the news that Texas was hoping for, as one of their priority transfer portal targets received a crystal ball in favor of Michigan State. The Longhorns are looking to bring in a slew of new faces for next season, whether that be from the high school ranks or via the transfer portal.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Ncaa Basketball#Central Arkansas#Presbyterian#Penn#Espn Live Stream#Ncaa Basketball Odds
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UConn's Paige Bueckers avoids season-ending injury, but will miss extended time

Non-contact, lower extremity injuries are never fun. They come at random times, are unavoidable and leave athletes in somewhat of a confused and helpless state. Some of the most famous athletes have had their careers altered by such occasions; think Kobe’s Achilles, DeMarcus Cousins’ Achilles and Shaun Livingston’s knee. So we all collectively held our breath when No. 3 UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers went down, untouched, late in UConn’s 73-54 win over Notre Dame and writhed in pain.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State hires Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to same position in Columbus

Ohio State is bringing in Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to be its defensive coordinator according to a statement from Ryan Day through an OSU spokesman. “I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it,” Day said in a statement. “Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA December 7 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews all of the NBA’s three-game betting slate for Tuesday, Dec. 7. Dallas Mavericks +2.5 (-110) UNDER Knicks-Spurs 210.5 (-108) Boston Celtics +2.5 (-110) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Tuesday’s top games and NBA...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy