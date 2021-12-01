Central Arkansas vs. #13 Arkansas live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball
The Central Arkansas Bears will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in college basketball action on Wednesday night from the Bud Walton Arena.
Central Arkansas will look to rebound after suffering a tough 75-66 loss to Presbyterian in their last game which puts them at 1-6 this season. As for Arkansas, they are coming off a 16-point win over Penn and will be going for their seventh straight win tonight.
This game will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.
- When: Wednesday, December 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)
