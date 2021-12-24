ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#24 Michigan vs. North Carolina live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Michigan Wolverines will meet the North Carolina Tar Heels in college basketball action on Wednesday night from Dean Smith Center.

Michigan is coming off a 65-54 win over Tarleton State which brought them to a 4-2 record on the season while North Carolina is coming off a win over UNC Asheville to improve their record to 5-2.

This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#20 Michigan vs. North Carolina

  • When: Wednesday, December 1
  • Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

#20 Michigan (-2.5) vs. North Carolina

O/U: 151.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Bears poised to vault to No. 1 with 57-36 blowout of Villanova

Propelled by an intense, smothering defense, No. 2 Baylor shut down No. 6 Villanova’s offense en route to a 57-36 blowout before a loud, raucous sellout crowd of 10,284 on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. Following Rutgers’ 70-68 win over No. 1 Purdue on Thursday, the defending national...
