#24 Michigan vs. North Carolina live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball
The Michigan Wolverines will meet the North Carolina Tar Heels in college basketball action on Wednesday night from Dean Smith Center.
Michigan is coming off a 65-54 win over Tarleton State which brought them to a 4-2 record on the season while North Carolina is coming off a win over UNC Asheville to improve their record to 5-2.
This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.
#20 Michigan vs. North Carolina
- When: Wednesday, December 1
- Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
#20 Michigan (-2.5) vs. North Carolina
O/U: 151.5
