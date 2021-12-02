ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger is customizable with any 4×6 photo or graphic

By Amy Poole
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power any wireless-charging smartphone or AirPods with the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger. Delivering up to 10 watts of power, this Twelve South product charges your devices quickly...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

