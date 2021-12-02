ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White tests positive for COVID-19, credits Joe Rogan’s methods for recovery

By Milan Ordoñez
Bloody Elbow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC president Dana White had always been dismissive of the threat of COVID-19. Last November, he made it clear that it was both something he felt everyone would end up getting, but that also wasn’t a serious concern. “COVID’s one of these things we’re all gonna get. We’re all...

www.bloodyelbow.com

dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Pics: Cody Garbrandt is one skinny looking dude coming down to flyweight

UFC 269 on Jan. 11, 2022, doesn’t just feature the hotly-anticipated Lightweight title fight between division champion, Charles Oliveira, and top-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier (or the slightly less anticipated mauling of Julianna Pena by women’s champ-champ, Amanda Nunes). It also includes the Flyweight debut of former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, who will face off against Kai Kara-France.
UFC
