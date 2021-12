Lions running back D’Andre Swift is all but sure to miss Week 13, but he reportedly could miss multiple weeks as his injury and the team’s caution come together. After he left the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears in the first half and was unable to return, it’s no surprise Lions running back D’Andre Swift is in line to miss Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s also no surprise he missed Wednesday’s practice as the team started the new week’s preparation.

