Editor: Small business owners across Colorado have proven their resilience in the last two years. From COVID restrictions to supply chain issues, it doesn’t matter what type of business – health care, restaurant or clothing boutique. Everyone has stepped up to meet the challenge. For businesses like mine who typically rely on close personal relationships with customers, the COVID lockdown restrictions were devastating. Thanks to innovative tools and technology, those restrictions were not a death sentence for my business.

