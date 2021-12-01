Cruising: Miracle On Ice

Nepal started counting endangered Royal Bengal tigers in its vast forested southern plains, officials said Monday, as conservationists help the big cats claw their way back from near extinction.
Deforestation, habitat encroachment and poaching have devastated tiger populations across Asia, but Nepal and 12 other countries signed a pledge in 2010 to double their numbers by next year.
Technicians on Sunday began installing cameras in Chitwan National Park, the country's biggest tiger conservation area, with wildlife experts to identify individual animals by their unique stripes.
Nearly 4,000 motion-sensitive cameras will eventually be set up across more than 12,000 square kilometres (4,600 square miles) of protected areas and adjoining forests.
