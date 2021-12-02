Space exploration poses threats to space and Earth

Astronomers and space enthusiasts looking forward to the launch of the most powerful space science telescope later this month in the form of the James Webb Space Telescope which will be launched into space on December 22, 2021. Might be interested to know that in augmented reality re-creation of the satellite is now available to explore directly from your phone. The telescope has been recreated by Google Arts & Culture thanks to a partnership with NASA allowing you to explore the space science telescope that will be launching from Kourou, French Guiana later this month. Check out the video below to learn more about the James Webb space telescope.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO