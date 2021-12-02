ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space exploration poses threats to space and Earth

Cover picture for the articleA number of nations are in or about to go into space for a variety of reasons such as military, scientific, adventure, and tourism, in search of mineral wealth and even agriculture. For example, it has been reported that the American company Heinz ketchup had proposed to grow tomatoes...

24/7 Wall St.

The Rarest Types Of Weather On Earth

Earth’s climate systems are extraordinarily complex, producing every moment of the day weather and climate conditions of all varieties. Predicting the weather even a few days into the future remains an imperfect science riddled with challenges only made larger by climate change.  24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of 22 rare weather events. We concentrated […]
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Five questions about space weather and its effects on Earth answered

Open the weather app on your phone or glance at the news and you can quickly find a detailed forecast for the weather in your location. The report is likely to affect your behavior for the day: if you put on sandals or snow boots, if you exercise indoors or jog around the block, if you walk to work or take the bus.
ASTRONOMY
GeekyGadgets

James Webb space telescope recreated in augmented reality for you to explore

Astronomers and space enthusiasts looking forward to the launch of the most powerful space science telescope later this month in the form of the James Webb Space Telescope which will be launched into space on December 22, 2021. Might be interested to know that in augmented reality re-creation of the satellite is now available to explore directly from your phone. The telescope has been recreated by Google Arts & Culture thanks to a partnership with NASA allowing you to explore the space science telescope that will be launching from Kourou, French Guiana later this month. Check out the video below to learn more about the James Webb space telescope.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Cool time-lapse shows space station do an entire orbit of Earth

Amateur astronaut Yusaku Maezawa is settling into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after arriving there last week. The Japanese self-made billionaire, who made his fortune in online fashion retail, traveled to the ISS on board a Russian Soyuz spacecraft with compatriot Yozo Hirano, a video producer who will document Maezawa’s 11 days aboard the orbiting outpost. Veteran cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin is also part of the space tourism mission.
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

The Overview Effect: How the View of Earth from Space Changes People

We all know we live together one planet. But how deeply to we feel that fact? Here’s more from Google Arts and Culture:. These pictures of Earth do more than help further scientific research. Observing Earth from space can alter an astronauts’ cosmic perspective, a mental shift known as the “Overview Effect.” First coined by space writer Frank White in 1987, the Overview Effect is described as a feeling of awe for our home planet and a sense of responsibility for taking care of it.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

USRA Continues Low Earth Orbit Presence with Nanoracks and Voyager Space

COLUMBIA, Md. (USRA PR) — Universities Space Research Association (USRA) has been selected by Nanoracks and Voyager Space –along with ZIN Technologies, The Ohio State University, and the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation–to join the founding leadership team in charge of supporting the development of the Starlab George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park. The GWC Science Park will leverage a successful terrestrial business model where scientists and industry members share findings, collaborate, and use new technologies to advance both scientific and commercial endeavors.
COLUMBIA, MD
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

James Webb Space Telescope: A giant leap towards 'other Earths'?

There is only one Earth... that we know of. But outside our own solar system, other stars give warmth and light to planets and, possibly, life. Soon to offer a better look at these so-called exoplanets is NASA's new James Webb telescope, which is set to launch this month and become the largest and most powerful observatory in orbit.
ASTRONOMY
theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Scientist

DeepMind AI helps study strange electrons in chemical reactions

Machine-learning tools have taken us closer to understanding electrons and how they behave in chemical interactions, following news that UK-based AI company DeepMind, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has created a tool that solves a fundamental problem with how we model chemistry. The tool, called DeepMind 21, is...
SOFTWARE
Florida Star

VIDEO: NASA Launches Space Telescopes To Explore Mysterious Supernovas And Black Holes

NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) space telescopes to investigate mysterious objects in the universe such as supernova remnants and black holes. The mission, which launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early on Dec. 9, is a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, along with partners and providers in 12 other countries.
ASTRONOMY
fit.edu

ORION Lab Explores Algorithm for Space Repair and Debris Removal

Florida Tech’s Orbital Robotic Interaction, On-orbit servicing and Navigation (ORION) Lab is working on a new way to assist with the growing problem of space debris. Led by Markus Wilde, aerospace engineering associate professor, Brian Kish, aerospace and flight test engineering associate professor, and Ryan White, mathematical sciences assistant professor, a multidisciplinary team of graduate and undergraduate students is developing image processing software, artificial intelligence algorithms, and guidance laws to identify and track features on space objects and to prepare for removal of space junk. The algorithms locate where a servicing satellite could attach to a client spacecraft without damaging its delicate (and very expensive) parts, such as a solar panel or an antenna. The same algorithms can also be used for spacecraft locating and removing space debris, enabling them to capture and stabilize large, non-cooperative, tumbling debris objects.
MELBOURNE, FL

