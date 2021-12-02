Virtual Council Meeting for Executive Session

Putah Creek Council’s Board of Directors announced that they hired Phil Stevens as the organization’s new executive director, starting in December. “Phil has a strong skillset of previous experiences that include management as executive director of a similar organization, fundraising, restoration, and strategic planning,” Chair of the Board, Brian Bellamy said. “He brings a lot of enthusiasm to this position, and we’re excited about the future of Putah Creek Council as we grow with Phil as the critical part of our team.”
