ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

Virtual Council Meeting for Executive Session

northmiamifl.gov
 5 days ago

The virtual meeting shall open remotely via video...

www.northmiamifl.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Calhoun County Journal

Recycling Discussions Get Heated at Oxford City Council Meeting and Work Session – 11/23/2021

November 24, 2021Lee Evancho Work Session Roll Call Councilman Spurlin – Present Councilman Waits – Present Councilman Henderson – Present Councilwoman Hubbard – Present Councilman Gardner – Absent Resolution No. 2021 – 142 – Resolution condemning the structure located at 214 1st Avenue Pinecrest. The owner has asked to have an extension to December 14th. […]
OXFORD, AL
brownsvillepress.com

Planners meet in special session tomorrow

Share Tomorrow’s specially called meeting of the Brownsville Planning Board will be busy. The agenda, published at www.brownsvilletn.gov, states the […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
roelandpark.org

Council and Governing Body Workshop Meeting

To attend in person click here. The public is welcome to attend city meetings. If you need accommodations, please contact the City Clerk at 913-722-2600 (Kansas Relay Service 1-800-766-3777). Please give 48 hours’ notice. If you are a Scout or a high school student, and need additional information to meet...
POLITICS
casagrandeaz.gov

City Council Regular Meeting

Anyone wishing to submit a comment relating to a specific item on the City Council Agenda, however, can email the City Clerk at Gloria_leija@casagrandeaz.gov by 2:00 p.m. of the meeting date. Comments received on specific agenda items by that time will be included in the record.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Miami, FL
North Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WKHM

Councilwoman Schlecte On Upcoming Council Meeting

Mayor Derek Dobies final council meeting Tuesday night will include council voting to forward or not on a proposed affordable housing commission flushed with $3.5 million of rescue funds. Councilwoman Laura Dwyer Schlecte is in favor of the commission but feels there is too much detail and fine print regarding the monetary distribution, which should be up to the actual housing commission…
POLITICS
cambridgema.gov

Virtual Human Rights Commission Meeting

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2021. To view the meeting or to participate in public comment register here: https://cambridgema.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_heSqYnogQweFqhkIBOkAGw. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For more information regarding Zoom technology visit: https://www.cambridgema.gov/Departments/citycouncil/zoomonlinemeetinginstructions. *Anyone wishing to address...
POLITICS
Mining Journal

DNR advisory councils to meet

ST. IGNACE — Meetings of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council and the Wolf Management Advisory Council will be held on consecutive days next week. The Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Little Bear...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#The Executive Session
kdmanews.com

Willmar City Council to Meet Monday

The Willmar City Council will meet 6 pm. Monday in the Board Room of the Health and Human Services Building in Willmar. On the agenda: the Truth in Taxation hearing, and a resolution to adopt the tax levy and budget, a legislative update from local representatives, and consideration of a TIF Development Agreement for the Block 25 project.
WILLMAR, MN
klfdradio.com

Litchfield City Council Meeting

The Litchfield City Council certified the 2022 property tax levy last night and adopted the budgets for 2022. The total certified levy is $3,117,400. City Administrator David Czoik says the levy increase is 4.8% which is down from what was originally proposed in September of 6.4% – a decrease of $46,000.
LITCHFIELD, MN
norristown.org

Norristown Municipal Council Meeting

OPEN TO EVERYONE: Everyone is welcome to attend ANY Council Meeting at Municipal Hall! PUBLIC COMMENT: Residents are encouraged to speak their mind during our Public Comment Period. Be sure to sign-up the night of the meeting to share your thoughts! AVAILABLE ONLINE: Miss the last meeting? No need to worry, you can catch-up by going to our website to view agendas, approved minutes, and meeting videos!
NORRISTOWN, PA
archercountynews.com

Two city council meetings rescheduled

Two local city council meetings set to occur last week were rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts. Lakeside City city council was scheduled to meet Tuesday, Nov. 16, however when it came time for the meeting it was unable to occur due to a quorum not being present. Mayor Cory Glassburn, Council woman at-large Kim Williams and District 2 Place 2 Councilwoman Pamela Morgan were the only members…
LAKESIDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
foxbangor.com

Affordable housing panel meets virtually

AUGUSTA — A commission established by the Maine Legislature to create more affordable housing for Mainers met Thursday and members said it’s not enough to create short-term solutions. The group met virtually and Kate Dufour, a legislative advocate on the commission, said it’s critical to keep housing affordable long term.
AUGUSTA, ME
Daily Democrat

Putah Creek Council hires new Executive Director

Putah Creek Council’s Board of Directors announced that they hired Phil Stevens as the organization’s new executive director, starting in December. “Phil has a strong skillset of previous experiences that include management as executive director of a similar organization, fundraising, restoration, and strategic planning,” Chair of the Board, Brian Bellamy said. “He brings a lot of enthusiasm to this position, and we’re excited about the future of Putah Creek Council as we grow with Phil as the critical part of our team.”
POLITICS
weho.org

West Hollywood City Council Meeting on Monday, December 6 Will be a Virtual Teleconference Format and will be Livestreamed through the City’s Website at www.weho.org/wehotv

The upcoming regular meeting of the City Council of the City of West Hollywood will take place on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. as a teleconference meeting out of an abundance of caution due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. Details...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
iheart.com

Second Virtual Education Sessions on Demolition of the Piketon A-Plant

Demolition of the Gaseous Diffusion Plant near Piketon continues. A second pair of virtual public meetings are being offered next week to learn about air quality monitoring of the work. Other viewpoints:. Southern Ohioans for Safe Jobs and Healthy Communities: Cleaning up PORTS. This Facebook group was formed by Southern...
PIKETON, OH
max983.net

Argos Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Argos Town Council will meet tonight where they will discuss the purchase of a truck for the utility department. Utility Superintendent Jamie Lindstrom presented quotes for a new truck for the department during the council’s last meeting, but Town Attorney Derek Jones wanted to check the quotes more carefully before the council approves one. Lindstrom said the lead time on getting the truck is about 12 to 14 months.
ARGOS, IN
wgel.com

Greenville City Council Special Meeting

The Greenville City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, November 29 in the municipal building. Items on the agenda include a proposal regarding the chemical feed system at the water treatment plant, the Greenville International Outstanding Achievement Award sponsorship, and approval of services from Professional Government Relations Consulting.
GREENVILLE, IL
The Bronx Chronicle

49th Precinct Council November Meeting

Tuesday night was the meeting of the 40th Precinct Community Council, where Deputy Inspector Andrew Natiw announced that after three years at the helm, the 49th precinct would be getting a new commanding officer at the beginning of the new year. He could not say where he would be going or if he would be retiring.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy