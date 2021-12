The results of water tests conducted in August are ready to be presented to the Wales Town Board. Council Member Daniel Driver said that he was recently notified by the New York Rural Water Association (NYSRWA) that the analysis that was conducted from samples taken from 20 local wells is complete. This testing is a component of the Source Water Protection Plan that the town adopted in 2020. NYSRWA heard from over 100 residents in town who were interested in being considered, and the state agency selected addresses that were in close proximity to local cemeteries or agriculture.

