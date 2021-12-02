ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

Jemison resident reacts to dumped FedEx packages near his home

By Brea Douglas
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEMISON, Ala. — A week after a FedEx...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about China's record on human rights, the White House said Monday. "The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC’s [People's Republic of China] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing.
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemison, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Chilton County, AL
Government
County
Blount County, AL
Blount County, AL
Government
The Associated Press

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statment that the horse suffered a heart attack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

David Perdue joins Georgia governor's race, setting up GOP showdown with Kemp

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex

Comments / 0

Community Policy