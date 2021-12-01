ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings, Lions likely missing top RBs in rematch

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of NFC North clubs will likely lean on their backup running backs to shoulder the load this Sunday after their starters injured those particular joints. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Detroit's D'Andre Swift are not expected to play after suffering shoulder injuries in their team's most recent game. The Vikings...

www.neworleanssun.com

whtc.com

Lions to spend the week prepping for the Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s back to the drawing board for the winless Detroit Lions. Detroit turns its attention to the Minnesota Vikings, who will visit Ford Field this Sunday. The Lions sit at 0-10-and-1 after their Thanksgiving Day setback to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 5-and-6...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odds Lions Beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13

After blowing yet another winnable game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, the Lions will take on fellow NFC North division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit already has one loss to Minnesota on the year, having dropped its Week 5 contest to the Vikings, 19-17, on...
NFL
Daily Herald

Lions, Vikings both desperate for win for different reasons

MINNESOTA (5-6) at DETROIT (0-10-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Minnesota 6-5; Detroit 6-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 79-39-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Lions 19-17 on Oct. 10 in Minnesota. LAST WEEK: Vikings lost to 49ers, 34-26; Lions...
NFL
aledotimesrecord.com

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Vikings (5-6) are still in the playoff hunt and need to beat the teams they should beat and no team exemplifies a team to beat like the Detroit Lions (0-10-1). Kickoff for their Week 13 matchup at Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Lions odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
Yardbarker

Predictions: Vikings-Lions

No Dalvin Cook. No problem. Expect Minnesota Vikings backup running back Alexander Mattison to be more than up for the challenge in the team's Week 13 matchup with the Lions. Remember, he finished with 25 rushes for 113 yards, to go along with seven receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown, in the Vikings' 19-17 Week 5 triumph against Detroit.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

4 takeaways from the Lions win over the Vikings

It’s over. It’s finally over. The Detroit Lions are in the win column. Months have led to this moment—sadly—but the pressure of being winless has been lifted. The Lions’ season is anything but saved, but that first big hurdle of the rebuild is gone. That locker room is surely ecstatic to get Dan Campbell his first win as a full-time head coach, and to do so in walk-off fashion is incredible.
NFL
KARE

Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st W in Week 13

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting the previously winless Detroit Lions to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession without a timeout after Kirk Cousins threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown...
NFL
detroitlions.com

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more. Players and coaches talked all week about needing to learn how to finish games to notch that first victory. Sunday, they finally figured it out, putting together an epic two-minute drive, culminating in an 11-yard Jared Goff to Amon-Ra-St. Brown touchdown as time expired, to give the Lions a 29-27 come-from-behind win for their first victory of the season.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Territory Breakdown: Lions Preview

Vikings Territory Breakdown Co-Hosts Joe Oberle and the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig preview the Minnesota Likings at Detroit Lions game. You can listen to Vikings Territory Breakdown weekly on your favorite Podcast platform or watch it on Vikings Territory.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Lions in Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings face a winless team in Week 13 but the Lions can be a scrappy squad. Here are three reasons the purple and gold will win on Sunday. It’s easy to look at this week’s schedule and laugh off the Detroit Lions. Sure, they are the league’s only winless team at 0-10-1, but they also pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit in their first meeting this year with a last-minute field goal making the difference in the game.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

How to Watch & Listen to Vikings-Lions in Week 13

EAGAN, Minn. - Kene Nwangwu has quickly shown he's a real threat to return kickoffs. In addition to returning two for touchdowns in fewer career games (five) than anyone in NFL history, Nwangwu was involved in Minnesota's first fake punt attempt in four years. He successfully converted at Baltimore in...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Players to Watch vs. Lions

This week, the Vikings head to Michigan to face the winless Detroit Lions. While the Vikings look for a victory to get back in the playoff chase, it has been another miserable season in Detroit as first-year head coach Dan Campbell is still yet to taste victory with his Lions team. There is absolutely no viable reason for that first victory to come this week. If it did, it would be a devastating blow that signals the beginning of the end for Mike Zimmer.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Lions: Interim injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (biceps, downgrade from LP on Wednesday) CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs) CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) DT Sheldon Richardson (knee) DT Dalvin Tomlinson (non-injury, new addition to injury...
NFL
defector.com

Lions Overcome Being The Lions, Clump Dog Their Way To Victory Over Vikings

I just cannot believe that the Lions did not lose after what they pulled on fourth down with four minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Somehow, Detroit had scratched and clawed its way into a 23-21 lead. But as they faced down fourth-and-1 on their own 28, head coach Dan Campbell made the stunning decision to go for it. Normally, I’d be in favor of such boldness, and the math was technically on Campbell’s side. But 10 games of watching Jared Goff struggle to perform the duties of a quarterback—or even just seeing the interception he had thrown on the previous drive—should have been enough to convince even the most hard-line analytics guy that perhaps this is not the time nor the place to put the game in his hands. Instead, the Lions did … this. I’d say it was this team finding a new way to lose yet again, but at this point I’ve lost track of all the ways they’ve done so already.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as a coaching candidate to watch should the Bears make a change. He believes the interest would be mutual. Bears offensive analyst Tom Herman said that he is not interested in any college head coaching or coordinator jobs and his preference...
NFL
NESN

Lions Celebrate Like They Won Super Bowl After Walk-Off Victory Vs. Vikings

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions finally have their first win of the 2021 campaign. The Lions, who have been mocked relentlessly throughout the season, walked it off Sunday against the Minnesota Lions as Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 11-yard touchdown as time expired for the 29-27 victory. It capped a 14-play drive in which Detroit covered 75 yards in 1:50.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions lead Vikings 20-6 at halftime

There’s a lot of time and the Lions have held leads before. But at least through 30 minutes, it looks like Detroit has a real shot of ending its winless season against Minnesota on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown a pair of touchdowns and got the Lions in position...
NFL

