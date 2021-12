There are a lot of new and exciting things coming to Disney World in 2022!. Between a brand new roller coaster, Star Wars hotel, MagicBand+, and more, there’s a lot to look forward to. And, there’s even something new coming to Disney World hotels too — Amazon Alexa! So, soon you’ll have your own personal in-room assistant who can help you with a variety of requests (and even play games). But, not everyone is ready to embrace our Alexa overlords. Should you be concerned about this new service?

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO