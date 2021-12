Competition played in, Grandview Junior High School Principal Jeff Hudson said of the school’s recent canned goods drive, but the project encompassed much more than that. “We did a little competition just to make it fun for the kids,” Hudson said. “We kept track of the donations and top numbers then gave the top classes drinks from Sonic, just something nice and simple but the kids got excited about it. The main thing was though it was just so exciting for us to see the students participate in the drive.”

13 DAYS AGO