If you've been to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Disney World Resort at all over the past year, you probably noticed that one of its most thrilling rides was looking a little different. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith is not only known for its high speed flips and blaring Steven Tyler vocals, but also for the enormous guitar that greets guests as they approach the attraction. For a while now, that guitar has been covered up and closed off as Disney worked to refurbish it and have it looking brand new. That process is finally complete.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO