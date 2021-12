The Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are two teams headed in opposite directions but Detroit will try to change that tonight on the road. The Suns have won an impressive 17 games in a row and look like a title contender on both sides of the ball. They’re the NBA’s best “clutch” team, have an elite scorer and several very good defenders to go along with floor general Chris Paul, so all of the elements are there to make another run at a title.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO