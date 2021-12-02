Growings On: Four types of drought

The updated Drought Tracker from Thursday doesn’t show any drought conditions for our corner of Missouri. In terms of the Show Me State, dry conditions don’t pop up until you head toward Poplar Bluff or into the St. Louis area. Northwest Arkansas is in good shape as well. While much of southeast Kansas is in okay shape, we see drought conditions popping up along the Kansas/Oklahoma border. While areas on the Kansas side of the border are seeing just abnormally dry conditions, we actually have a moderate to severe drought clipping the Tulsa area and up into Washington and Nowata counties. While these conditions won’t change very much by the time new data is collected on Tuesday, we will have our next storm system give us a good shot for showers and t-storms late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. With that system wanting to leave some areas with rain amounts up to an inch, this will be welcome news for areas that need the rain.

