Checking in on the status of Chargers OT Bryan Bulaga

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was on a clear path to a fresh start after spending most of his first season with the Chargers on the sidelines. But, unfortunately, that did not come to fruition.

After playing just two quarters in the season opener against Washington, Bulaga suffered an injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

It has been over a month since Bulaga had surgery on his core muscle, and the question still looms whether or not he will play again this season.

Head coach Brandon Staley said the team is still hopeful that Bulaga returns at some point, adding that they’re right towards the end of maybe initiating that time frame to get him activated.

Earlier in November, Staley said that Bulaga started working out on the practice field, but he still had a ways to go.

In the meantime, Storm Norton will remain the team’s starting right tackle. In 11 games, Norton has allowed 39 pressures and five sacks.

Bulaga signed a three-year, $30 million contract last year with the hopes of supplying sustainability. But considering how his tenure with the team has played out, cutting him and saving $11 million against the cap is a possibility.

The Chargers could then address the right tackle position early in next year’s draft or sign another veteran to fill the void.