A talented and tight-knit group of Cape Coral cheerleaders will showcase its skill on a national level next week as the team vies for the top prize in the sport. The Cape Coral Storm Junior Varsity Cheerleading Team will leave it all out on the mat at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando starting Dec. 7 in an attempt to take home the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance crown.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO