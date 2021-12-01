ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

stroud photo 12-1

By CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article8 Wisconsin offensive players earn All-Big Ten...

www.suncommercial.com

FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for TCU RB Zach Evans

Former five-star recruit and TCU running back Zach Evans has entered the transfer portal. After two forgettable seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs, former five-star running back Zach Evans has entered the transfer portal. According to the 247Sports Composite, Evans was the No. 1 player from Texas, the No. 2...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
The Spun

Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Robert Griffin III News

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had major news to share with his fans this Tuesday morning. The former Heisman Trophy winner announced that he’s releasing a book. The title of Griffin’s book is Surviving Washington. It’s currently set to release next August. “What’s up, guys? I’m so excited to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Stroud#American Football
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Reportedly Resigned Sunday

Following Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma, it was only a matter of time before some of his now-former staffers departed as well. According to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman, Sooners cornerbacks coach Roy Manning has resigned. He’s been with the team for the last three years. Manning played linebacker at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Has A Message For Michigan Fans

Former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell poked some fun at Michigan fans on Sunday. Powell took notice of all the Wolverines gear he’s been seeing since the school’s first win over the Buckeyes since 2011. “I’ve been seeing so many people wear them ‘M’ hats,” the former OSU DB tweeted....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Eagles Suffer Crushing Injury At End Of Sunday’s Game

This isn’t what anyone wants to see at the end of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles could be down four-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce with what could be a serious knee injury. Per Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye, “Jason Kelce is down and holding his knee.”. “He looks like...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC OC reportedly 'top choice' for same position with Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma is reportedly getting close to making some moves to replace Lincoln Riley, who left Norman to take over at USC. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Clemson DC Brent Venables was the Sooners’ top choice for the head coaching vacancy and that a deal could be done before the calendar turns to Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL

