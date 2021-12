NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Westmoreland County chiropractor found dead inside his office is speaking out for the first time. Monday marked two years since David Bailey’s death, and family members said they still don’t have closure. (Photo Credit: James W. Shirley Funeral Home) While the North Huntington police chief said he can’t comment on the case at this time, he stressed investigators are still actively working on it. But David Bailey’s wife, Cheryl, and son, Tyler, said they need more. “It has been a nightmare for us,” Cheryl Bailey said. Cheryl Bailey said her family has lived a two-year nightmare...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO