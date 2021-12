ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd and Beijing Wise Road Asset Management Co. Ltd have entered into a sale and purchase agreement by which ASE will sell shares and equity interests in GAPT Holding Ltd—GAPT Holding directly or indirectly holds 100% equity interests in Global Advanced Packaging Test (Hong Kong), ASE (WeiHai) Inc., Suzhou ASEN Semiconductors Co. Ltd, and ASE Advanced Semiconductor (Shanghai) Ltd) and ASE (Kunshan) Inc.—to Wise Road Capital or its designated affiliate in exchange for a cash consideration in an aggregate amount of $1.46 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO