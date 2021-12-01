ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Becomes PETA's Youngest-Ever Person Of The Year

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has been named PETA's Person of the Year. At 19 years old, she's the youngest ever recipient of the award. The singer has been vegan since the age of 12 and is outspoken about the movement. This year alone, she's...

Billboard

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Gucci For Limited-Edition ‘Happier Than Ever’ Recycled Vinyl

Billie Eilish has teamed with fashion house Gucci for a limited-edition vinyl version of her Happier Than Ever album. The singer announced the project on Thursday (Dec. 2), revealing that the eco-friendly set will come with Gucci-branded nail stickers designed by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, with vinyl created from recycled vinyl scraps.
Billie Eilish Is No Longer Blonde

Welcome to a little game I like to call “Guess Which Hair Color Billie Eilish Has Now.” The last time we gathered, you’ll recall that Eilish chopped her hair and dyed it platinum blonde. Then she wore a wig to hide it. Fun! Remember how fun that was? Some might balk at the importance of Eilish’s hair color. To that I say, fine. That means you don’t get to see what her new hair color is. You are dismissed.
Billie Eilish gives same Vanity Fair interview fifth year in a row

Billie Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair on October 18 for five consecutive years. Based on the newly published interview, the Grammy-award winning singer sounds "Happier Than Ever." That's the title for her latest studio album, but also the state of her life as evidenced in the interview. "I'm...
Billie Eilish admits falling in love was “the scariest thing I’ve ever done”

Billie Eilish walked down memory lane when sitting down for Vanity Fair‘s fifth annual “Same Interview” and reflected on how much she’s changed this year. The outlet has asked Billie the same questions since 2017 and, this year, the “Happier Than Ever” singer had some major life updates to share. Her tattoo count is now up to four and she found a significant other that makes her say the “L” word — which she finds terrifying.
Oscar De La Renta
Billie Eilish
Ingrid Newkirk
Billie Eilish Reveals The Biggest Misconception About Her

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Billie Eilish revealed the public's biggest misconception about her. It turns out, she believes "everything" the public knows her for isn't exactly true to who she really is. When asked about the biggest misconception about her, Eilish replied: “Jesus. I mean, everything...
Billie Eilish's agoraphobia is under control

Billie Eilish's agoraphobia is under control. The 19-year-old megastar used to struggle with the anxiety disorder - which causes people to avoid places or situations that may trigger panic - but she no longer gets "freaked out" in public places. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: “I’m starting to have...
Travis Barker Claps Back At Comments Asking If He'll Regret His Tattoos

Travis Barker has gotten tattoos on top of his tattoos, but the heavily-inked rock star has no doubts that he'll ever regret them. The former blink-182 drummer recently responded to a comment on his Instagram implying that he'd regret his tattoos when he got older that he doubts that will ever happen.
