Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday went to Minnesota to pitch his completed infrastructure deal and a giant social spending bill that he's still trying to get passed, but also found himself reassuring the nation he would fight the evolving COVID-19 threat without resorting to “shutdowns and...

The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP's virus barbs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.”. And then he tacked...
Biden Touts Infrastructure, Addresses New COVID Variant In Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – President Joe Biden used a visit to Dakota County Technical College Tuesday to tout the bipartisan, one-point-two-trillion-dollar infrastructure law. The president also said the new COVID variant is “a cause of concern but not a cause to panic.” Biden told people in Rosemount, “on Thursday I’ll put forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re gonna fight this COVID this winter, not with shutdowns and lockdowns, (but) with more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing and much more.” Biden says in the meantime, the best protection is being fully vaccinated and getting a booster.
Biden: New variant cause for concern, 'not panic'

President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he sought to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron. The president described the new variant as a cause for "concern, not a cause for panic." "Sooner or later we're going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "We'll have to face this new threat just as we've faced those that have come before it." The new variant poses the latest test to Biden's efforts to contain the pandemic, mitigate its impacts on the economy and return a sense of normalcy to the U.S. during the holiday season. Biden spoke Monday about the urgency of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against variants, especially as roughly 80 million Americans aged 5 and up haven't yet received any shots. But he did not announce any new virus-related restrictions, beyond last week's move to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region, effective Monday.
Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
Hollywood star wants Trump arrested for trying to kill Biden

Bette Midler is calling for Donald Trump to be jailed for attempted murder. The actress claims the former president had aimed to see off his rival Joe Biden by trying to infect him with Covid-19 during the presidential campaign. "He tried to infect and kill Joe Biden at the debate,"...
