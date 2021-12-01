ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

KDHE: 36 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. since Monday

 5 days ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County...

Hays Post

HaysMed releases November COVID statistics

HaysMed on Monday released COVID-19 statistics for the month of November. The numbers reflect all COVID-19 admissions, not just those patients residing in Ellis County. There were 67 total COVID inpatient admissions, with an average age of 60. Just less than two-thirds of the admissions were male patients. Fourteen of the admissions were Ellis County residents.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Omicron spreading as hospitals strain under virus surge

New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

USDA issues final pandemic payments for timber harvesters, haulers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin issuing final pandemic assistance payments to timber harvesters and timber hauling businesses through the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers (PATHH) program starting next week. In total, $200 million will be provided to loggers and log trucking businesses who experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2019. This support is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
BERAN: A closer look at your Extension district

I am often asked what exactly is “K-State Research and Extension” and about the Cottonwood Extension District. Those are great questions and I hope that I can answer for you. K-State Research and Extension is a statewide network of educators sharing unbiased, research-based information and expertise on issues important to...
EDUCATION
